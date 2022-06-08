ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in southeast Iowa

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT KNOX, Ky. — The remains of a southeast Iowa soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred later this month. Graveside services for Army Cpl. Kenneth E. Ford will be held on June 22 at Pleasant Corners Cemetery in Eddyville,...

Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Permanent tribute in Ankeny honors the legacy of two young heroes

ANKENY, Iowa — Two children from Ankeny killed in a car crash 12 years ago became heroes by donating their organs. Friday, the state unveiled a permanent tribute to honor their legacy. The honor comes in the form of a plaque. This one was installed at the Ankeny Driver’s...
ANKENY, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Eddyville, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Albia, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

400 Jobs Canceled As Eastern Iowa Processor Stops Expansion

A major meat processor in Eastern Iowa has stopped its latest expansion that was set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Back in March, Iowa Premium announced its plans to replace its current factory in Tama with a bigger one. This new facility would hire 400 more employees, bringing its total employment to 1,200 people. This new facility would also double the Iowa Premium’s production capacity.
TAMA, IA
#Korean War#North Korea#Army Cpl#Company C#1st Battalion#The Chosin Reservoir#Americans
qctoday.com

First night of competition ends in Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa Teen pageants, preliminary winners announced

With the first night of competition completed at the 2022 Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen pageants, Friday’s preliminary award winners have been announced. In the Miss Iowa Pageant, the preliminary winner in the talent competition is Miss Wild Rose, Autumn Fjeld, 23, of Burlington, Iowa. She is the daughter of Theresa and Roger Fjeld.
BURLINGTON, IA
We Are Iowa

March for Our Lives advocates for gun reform in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lexi Duffy is passionate for change. "I'd always been really outspoken on my opinions in regards to current policies and politics," said Duffy. At 18-years-old, the Okoboji High School grad is currently the director of legislative affairs for the Iowa branch of March for Our Lives.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Woman walking in northeast Missouri highway struck, killed by van

NEAR HANNIBAL, Mo. — A woman walking in a major highway was killed overnight in northeast Missouri when she was struck by a van. The tragedy happened at 2 a.m. Friday on Highway 61, four miles south of Hannibal. State troopers identify the victim as Dakota Borenson, 25, of...
HANNIBAL, MO
98.1 KHAK

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
IOWA STATE
Ford
Military
Politics
Army
Western Iowa Today

Tornado Watch for Southwest and West-Central Iowa Counties

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following 23 counties in southwest and west-central Iowa until 10:00 p.m. Forecasters say scattered thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon through this evening, and may linger overnight. Some of these storms could be severe through this evening, with large hail the primary threat, but strong winds and a few tornadoes are also possible.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Bernie Sanders Plans Trip To Iowa To Join Striking Workers

A group of senators led by Bernie Sanders has spoken out in support of the striking workers in Iowa and Wisconsin at the CNH Industrial plants. According to KCRG, the senators wrote a letter urging CNH Industrial to offer the strikers better deals. Sanders says he plans to attend the rallies with the workers in Iowa and Wisconsin next week.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa homeowner shoots would-be intruder

ADAIR, Iowa — A homeowner near Casey, Iowa shot a would-be home invader multiple times early Thursday, according to the Adair County Sheriff's office. Investigators say their received a 911 call from the homeowner around 4:30 a.m. saying he had just shot someone who tried tried to break into his home. The homeowner awoke to unusual noises and then heard glass breaking before he found the person trying to enter the home through a broken window.
ADAIR, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Mystery of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines has been solved

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheJurassic mystery in Beaverdale is solved. Turns out it was an honest mistake." KCCI first told you about this missing Triceratops earlier this week. The owner said someone stole the dino in the evening. It was popular with families and kids in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ames Church Shooter Had Been Relieved Of National Guard Duty

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the accused Ames church shooter had been relieved of his National Guard duty. Reynolds says she has been briefed on the situation by the Guard’s adjutant general. Investigators say Johnathan Whitlach killed his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Eden Montang, and Montang’s friend, 21-year-old Vivian Flores last week. Whitlach shot himself to death. The governor says Whitlach had been seeing a mental health coordinator. Montang had recently ended a relationship with him and he had been charged last month with harassing her at work. Whitlach and Montang had been members of the same Iowa National Guard unit.
AMES, IA

