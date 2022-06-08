ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF police, hotel council hope for change after voters recall DA Chesa Boudin

By Ryan Curry
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

San Francisco agencies are hoping for change in the city following the decision by voters to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office .

The San Francisco Police Officers Association wants to work more closely with the city to make the streets safer.

"Our partners in other areas have to do their job, they have to get up to speed," said Tracey McCray, President of the SFPOA.

Chesa Boudin's political career as San Francisco's D.A. may be done for now, but he made it clear he will not stop fighting for restorative justice.

More than 60% of voters chose to remove DA Boudin from office. He was elected on a platform for criminal justice reform.

However, crime and fears of safety left voters wanting change. McCray says it is time city leaders work together.

"People want both criminal justice reform and a prosecutor who is prosecuting," she said. "You can't trade one for the other. The people of San Francisco want both and they will get both."

The same is being felt by the San Francisco Hotel Council. They say the crime has limited city tourism from bouncing back from the pandemic.

"The actions definitely had an impact the last few years," said Kelly Powers, Director of the Hotel Council. "He was more concerned with other aspects than with victim safety and resolving crimes and having accountable outcomes."

In a one-on-one interview, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin addressed the recall he faces in June, reports of staffing issues, and concerns around crime and safety in San Francisco.

Opponents of the recall claim this was supported by a Republican power grab to undermine public safety. Agencies in San Francisco say they want a city that make an effort to keep streets safe.

"We need a district attorney that will hold criminals accountable," Powers said. "We need less recidivism happening on our streets whether it relates to car break ins, organized retail thefts or the open air drug market."

