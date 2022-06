The latest trophy property to hit the market on the Westside of Los Angeles points to a new reality in the market for luxury condominiums. A 22nd floor penthouse at Beverly West at 1200 Club View Drive is offering four beds, five baths and a total of 7,965-square-foot unit with an ask of $39 million, or $4,897-per-square-foot. The luxe condo was listed by Paul Spradling of PE Management Group, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO