NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Julien Poydras Center will host The Pointe Coupee Unplugged Concert on Saturday, June 11 and tickets are still available. The concert will feature local music artists, plus photography and art. Tickets are $29.25 for nonmembers and $27.16 for members and can be purchased at Roy’s Jewelers, The Therapy Center, and the Pointe Coupee Office of Tourism.

NEW ROADS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO