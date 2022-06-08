ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, MO

Runaway bulldozer kills central Missouri man

By John Garlock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, Mo. — A runaway bulldozer is blamed for the death of a central Missouri man. The tragedy...

Woman walking in northeast Missouri highway struck, killed by van

NEAR HANNIBAL, Mo. — A woman walking in a major highway was killed overnight in northeast Missouri when she was struck by a van. The tragedy happened at 2 a.m. Friday on Highway 61, four miles south of Hannibal. State troopers identify the victim as Dakota Borenson, 25, of...
HANNIBAL, MO
UPDATE: Injured Hurdland driver 18 years old, not 15

HURDLAND, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol inadvertently reported that a driver involved in a Thursday morning crash was 15 years old. Because the agency thought he was a minor, it did not release his name. KTVO was notified by someone who knew that driver involved was...
HURDLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a bulldozer in Marion County. The incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. at a private property located about a mile east of Warren, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Joseph M. Shook, 28, was performing maintenance The post Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARION COUNTY, MO
2 teens injured in Wednesday evening crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Wednesday evening crash in Macon County. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Route Z, three miles north of New Cambria. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 17-year-old boy from Callao, Mo., was...
MACON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Unionville domestic assault suspect free on bond arrested again

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri suspect charged with 19 counts of domestic assault had been released on bond a few days ago. He is now back behind bars. On Friday, Brant McCormack, 38, of Unionville, Missouri, was re-arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. According to online court...
UNIONVILLE, MO
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man in prison for first-degree murder in Boone County has died in the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Charles Anglin, 65, who was serving a life sentence, was pronounced dead of natural causes. He had been incarcerated since 1986.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Police: Moberly woman admits to killing dog and burning its body

MOBERLY, Mo. — A mid-Missouri woman has been arrested and charged following the death of a dog. KRCG-TV reports that Brianna Lingo, 29, of Moberly, was taken into custody early Thursday morning. Officers with the Moberly Police Department were called around 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Wightman...
MOBERLY, MO
KRMS Radio

More Charges Added To Eugene Woman Following Wreck & Arrest

A Eugene woman is facing numerous charges following a crash between an SUV and a Go-Cart in Miller County. According to the Highway Patrol, it happened Wednesday on Tannis Ridge Road near Dam View Drive around 9AM. The Patrol reports that 37-year-old Jerry Catron was turning the go-cart left onto...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Moniteau County man found dead in Osage Beach

A missing Moniteau County man is found, dead, in Osage Beach. Robin Lietzke was reported missing Tuesday after his family hadn’t seen him for two days. The family said Lietzke had left in his truck without his cell phone Sunday morning. The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office says foul play...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
FOX2now.com

5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Missouri Route 110 Wednesday evening in Jefferson County. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 110 near Fischer Road. Two people were airlifted to St. Louis-area hospitals, while three others were taken by ambulance.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

