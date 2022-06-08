ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free bike helmets for children available at South Knoxville event

By Greg Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — To promote bicycle safety ahead of the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville , children will be able to receive a free helmet at an upcoming event in South Knoxville.

Tthe YMCA of East Tennessee is giving free bike helmets to children at the Baker Creek Preserve on June 15. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

Joan Jett, Brian McKnight, Clint Black to perform at Tennessee Valley Fair

Local professional cyclist and YMCA trainer Monk Feehery will be on hand to talk about cycling and bike safety.

“I know countless times that a helmet has saved my life, so if we can get out in the community and help save lives and everything like that it is a special program to be a part of.” said Monk Feehery YMCA Health & Wellbeing Director.

Helmets were donated in part by the Epilepsy Foundation of East TN.

Baker Creek Preserve is located at 3700 Lancaster Drive.

The 2022 USA Cycling Professional Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships will be held in Knoxville on June 23-26. Click here for more information.

WATE

Love your teeth with this product

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – What is the first thing you look for in a partner?. A recent study shows 40 people were asked what they look for most in a long-term partner. The majority of answers were geared towards the other person’s teeth and smile. Lifestyle consultant, Alexa...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TN Outreach Center for Homeless

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local non-profit is doing their part to aid and end a huge epidemic. Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH) has been serving the Anderson Co. community for nine years. They provide services and resources to those dealing with homelessness including a major development, housing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

