Outdoor fitness courts, floodplain resolutions approved by Fort Smith board

Exterior features: Covered back patio, great curb appeal, all the upgrades. Interior features: Gorgeous kitchen with huge pantry, custom lighting, all the upgrades. Maybe the owners simply would not be content with just your average, run-of-the-mill house. Maybe they suffer from decision paralysis, wherein rather than make a bunch of tough decisions on what upgrades to get, they just said yes to everything. Maybe when signing the contract, using one of those old timey quill pens of course, the pen kept spattering and leaving little ink droplets in each of the “YES” boxes, and that quill was attached to a very ostentatious feather that kind of blocked the buyers’ view of the documents, and they signed not noticing they had inadvertently selected nearly every upgrade. Whichever of those equally reasonable explanations might be the case, the end result is the same. This house pretty much has all the bells and whistles that were available, and then some.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO