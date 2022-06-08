ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Outdoor fitness courts, floodplain resolutions approved by Fort Smith board

By Tina Alvey Dale
talkbusiness.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (June 7) approved resolutions) to install outdoor fitness courts near the Arkansas River in downtown Fort Smith and in east Fort Smith, and to apply for a grant to purchase houses in the floodplain. The first resolution, approved by a vote...

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 1

Related
kuaf.com

Changes in Fort Smith

This week Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, highlights changes of landscape, ownership and personnel in Fort Smith affiars. A historic building is headed for demolition and the city's Board of Directors will see changes this year.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith applies for FEMA funds to buy homes in floodplain

FORT SMITH, Ark. — If approved, approximately $1.9 million would be used to purchase 11 homes that often flood in Fort Smith that are on the north side of the city. In an effort to assist homeowners who are impacted by residential flooding, on Tuesday, city directors approved applying for a Hazard Mitigation Planning Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
KHBS

Fort Smith homes and roads damaged by flash floods

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Flash flooding damaged homes and roads in Fort Smith on Friday morning. Some people were left to salvage what they could. Cherie Dunn told 40/29 News the water inside her house came up to her shins. "I'm supposed to work tomorrow, my nephew's supposed to...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Fort Smith, AR
Lifestyle
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

AD: When the builder of Flyer Homes’ latest listing said “Upgrade!”, the buyer said “How high?”

Exterior features: Covered back patio, great curb appeal, all the upgrades. Interior features: Gorgeous kitchen with huge pantry, custom lighting, all the upgrades. Maybe the owners simply would not be content with just your average, run-of-the-mill house. Maybe they suffer from decision paralysis, wherein rather than make a bunch of tough decisions on what upgrades to get, they just said yes to everything. Maybe when signing the contract, using one of those old timey quill pens of course, the pen kept spattering and leaving little ink droplets in each of the “YES” boxes, and that quill was attached to a very ostentatious feather that kind of blocked the buyers’ view of the documents, and they signed not noticing they had inadvertently selected nearly every upgrade. Whichever of those equally reasonable explanations might be the case, the end result is the same. This house pretty much has all the bells and whistles that were available, and then some.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

World Trade Center Arkansas promotes Watkins to chief of staff

Trish Watkins, the longtime director of grants and finances at the World Trade Center Arkansas, has been promoted to the center’s chief of staff. The University of Arkansas announced the promotion Tuesday (June 7). The Rogers center is part of the University of Arkansas and serves as the trade promotion arm for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Friday’s flash flooding leaves parts of Greenwood underwater

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Early Friday morning until about one in the afternoon, the City of Greenwood was dealing with road closures, water rescues and neighborhoods under water. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen this type of flooding and today, I’ve seen parts of Greenwood that flooded that I haven’t seen in the past,” said Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawson.
GREENWOOD, AR
talkbusiness.net

Women’s health innovation roundtable planned on June 15 in Bentonville

Northwest Arkansas entrepreneurs are launching a women-led, women-centric innovation hub to support female founders in the women’s health and wellness space. April Roy, Natalie Shew and Elizabeth Prenger are the founders behind the tech/health innovation hub FemHealth Founders (FHF). Its goal is to develop a more welcoming ecosystem for female-led tech/health companies to launch, grow and stay in Northwest Arkansas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
fayettevilleflyer.com

Chick-fil-A to replace north Fayetteville restaurant

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in north Fayetteville will soon be demolished and replaced with a new building that doesn’t include a dining room. The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve a request from Chick-fil-A to vacate a portion of an existing water and sewer easement on the site at 4180 N. College Avenue across from the Northwest Arkansas Mall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Future of electric vehicles in NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council hosted a panel Thursday to educate local leaders and shareholders on electric vehicles. Besides a reduced cost for driving, electric vehicles are more energy efficient. Around 3,000 electric vehicles are registered in the state— a 300% increase from 2019. According to Vice President of Operations at CEI, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville logistics startup FR8relay looks to cut vehicle emissions

Bentonville-based logistics technology company FR8relay has received a $206,468 federal grant that will help it prepare for a project to increase transportation efficiencies and reduce emissions in underserved and disadvantaged areas. FR8relay was one of 210 small businesses in 38 states awarded a share of $53 million from the Department...
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Fitness#Street Art#Fitness Equipment#National Fitness#The Office Of The Mayor#The Unexpected Project#The Nfc Grant Fund
5NEWS

Habitat for Humanity of Benton Co. to host “Feed It Forward Sale” food drive

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Habitat for Humanity of Benton County will host a “Feed It Forward Sale” food drive next week. The drive will be held on June 17 and 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Habitat Restore located at 1212 N. Walton Blvd. The Habitat Restore is offering 25% off a purchase when you bring in five non-perishable food items and 50% off for 10 nonperishable food items. This excludes Green Sheen Paint and Omaha Tools.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Flash flooding closes roads, impacts drivers in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Numerous roads were closed and covered with water as a line of storms pushed through Fort Smith on Wednesday. The heavy rainfall made it difficult for drivers to see. One person drove their car into a ditch along Kinkead Avenue. There were no injuries. Greenwood...
FORT SMITH, AR
Majic 93.3

Smithsonian Museum Home to the Largest Diamond Found in Arkansas

The Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. is now the home of a rare Arkansas diamond that hasn't been seen since 1974 in the United States. The "Uncle Sam Diamond" is said to be the largest ever found in the U.S. was at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. The diamond was discovered in 1924 in the park, according to Glen Worthington, the author of several books on diamonds in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
freeweekly.com

Blues In Motion: Riverfront Festival going downtown

The annual Riverfront Blues Festival is moving away from the riverfront this year. The event will be June 17-18 with headliners performing at The Majestic at 817 Garrison Ave. in downtown Fort Smith and other bands performing at Rooster’s, Hero’s and Kinkead’s. This year’s artist lineup includes...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Workouts

Comments / 0

Community Policy