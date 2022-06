Authorities on Thursday announced a $2,000 reward in the unsolved case of a 19-year-old Navy sailor who was fatally shot a Logan Heights house party in 2019. LeMontee Stevenson — also known as Montee, according to an obituary — was killed Aug. 17, 2019. San Diego police said his friend had gotten into a fight with another man during the party at a house on Marcy Avenue near Kearney Avenue. When Stevenson tried to break up the fight, the unidentified man shot Stevenson multiple times, police said.

