While Gio Urshela has had plenty of time to adjust to his time with the Minnesota Twins, the trade away from the Yankees still stings. Urshela said he was initially “confused” with the Yankees decision to trade him, but got over it in a big way with the Twins, who now lead the AL Central. The deal has so far been a win-win for both teams, with Urshela and Sanchez as integral parts of a winning baseball team in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO