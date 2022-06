Presented with the longest Consent Agenda of generally considered routine or “housekeeping” business ever seen in these parts, at least by this reporter and the current clerk of the Warren County Board of Supervisors – 21 items, one with 10 subsections – one board member decided not all of that business was “routine”. This observer would agree, if not on the items selected as needing additional scrutiny.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO