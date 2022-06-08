ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities say armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court justice is from Ventura County

By KCLU
kclu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say they’ve arrested a Ventura County man who told them he traveled from California to Maryland to kill a Supreme Court justice. Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the home of Justice Brett...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 1

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

FBI searches Calif. home linked to Kavanaugh threat

Simi Valley, California, police assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the execution of a federal search warrant on Wednesday, in connection with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland, officials said. "This search warrant is connected to the arrest of Nicholas Roske that was made in Maryland," Commander Ritchie Lew of Simi Valley Police Department told reporters. Roske was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department and charged with attempt murder of a Supreme Court justice. During a court hearing on Wednesday, Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California consented to remain in federal custody for now.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court#Justice Kavanaugh#Shooting#Maryland#Police#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Local
KABC

Feds Raid Simi Valley Home Of SCOTUS Suspect

(Simi Valley, CA) — Federal authorities have raided the home of a California man accused of plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The FBI broke down the door of 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske last night after obtaining a warrant to his home in Simi Valley. Roske was arrested in Maryland early Wednesday about a block away from Justice Kavanaugh’s house, and was armed with a gun, a knife, pepper spray and burglar tools.
newsantaana.com

Felony probationer busted for stealing from self-storage units in Garden Grove

Garden Grove police detectives had been investigating a series of burglaries from a local self-storage facility, dating back to 2020. After countless hours of investigation, detectives identified the prolific thief as Nancy Carranza (44-years-old of Westminster), a felony probationer. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man gets 30 years to life for deadly hit-and-run

LANCASTER — A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man, last year, was sentenced, Friday, to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted, May 16, of two counts each of murder, gross...
PALMDALE, CA
KGET

Man demands morphine, threatens to shoot employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for armed robbery on Thursday after he stole morphine and money from a pharmacy in Oildale, according to a tweet by KCSO. Deputies were dispatched to the Rite Aid on China Grade Loop for an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. The man […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Camarillo man arrested for the killing of his mother

A 25-year-old Camarillo man, identified by authorities as David Hoetzlein, was arrested accused of killing his mother and disposing of her body in a dumpster at the apartment complex where they lived. On Friday, June 3, 2022, at about 8:27 pm, David was arrested on suspicion of killing his mother,...
CAMARILLO, CA
bouldercityreview.com

Retaliation cited in biker shooting

A highway shooting in Henderson involving rival motorcycle gangs may have been an act of retaliation, a prosecutor said June 2. Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle “Pieper” Chio said a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed in April in San Bernardino, California, and the killing may have led to the May 29 shooting on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95.

Comments / 0

Community Policy