Authorities say armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court justice is from Ventura County

Simi Valley, California, police assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the execution of a federal search warrant on Wednesday, in connection with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland, officials said. "This search warrant is connected to the arrest of Nicholas Roske that was made in Maryland," Commander Ritchie Lew of Simi Valley Police Department told reporters. Roske was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department and charged with attempt murder of a Supreme Court justice. During a court hearing on Wednesday, Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California consented to remain in federal custody for now.

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO