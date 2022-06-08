Eating an egg a day can save your life – here are the 11 other daily habits to keep you healthy

AN egg a day keeps the doctor away – because it’s a great way to cut cholesterol and lower blood pressure.

Scientists found they can help to ward off a heart attack or stroke thanks to the vitamins and minerals they contain.

There are simple acts you can do on a daily basis to help you live longer Credit: Getty

But chomping on eggs is not the only thing you can do regularly to enjoy a healthier life.

Here, we reveal simple acts you can do on a daily basis to help you live longer.

THE 20, 20, 20 RULE

OPTICIANS advise patients who wear glasses to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

This is important when using screens all day, to ensure your eyes do not get tired or strained.

In turn, this also helps prevent headaches.

Although this technique may not prevent you from needing help to see later on in life, it will help keep your eyes in a healthy condition and extend their life.

STAND UP EVERY HALF HOUR

SITTING is actually harmful to your health.

Taking five minutes to get out of your chair every half hour can help prevent rising blood sugar and cholesterol levels, according to the British Heart Foundation.

Getting off your chair for five minutes every half hour can help prevent rising blood sugar and cholesterol levels Credit: Getty

It can also aid in fighting obesity, diabetes and weight gain.

Most people spend eight to nine hours daily sitting, so it’s worth setting an alarm each hour to get up.

SLEEP FOR SEVEN HOURS

HAVING a decent night’s kip is a good way to make sure you live as long as possible.

Seven hours a night is the perfect amount of time to recharge and refresh your brain, according to researchers from Cambridge and China.

It also strengthens the heart, reduces the risk of diabetes and gives a boost to your immune system.

But sleeping for more – or less – than seven hours can have a detrimental effect on your health.

TUCK IN TO TURMERIC

IF you’re a fan of Indian food, here’s an excuse to tuck into a curry even more often.

The spice turmeric contains a high amount of curcumin, which fights heart disease, cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Turmeric aids cell repair in stroke patients and those with Alzheimer’s thanks to its high ­levels of turmerone Credit: Getty

It also aids cell repair in stroke patients and those with Alzheimer’s thanks to its high ­levels of turmerone.

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can also ease symptoms of arthritis.

Not a curry fan? Just add the powder to an egg dish.

PUT OILY FISH ON THE MENU

OILY fish has been found to be helpful in preventing dementia.

Several studies have found that adding salmon to your diet, or other fish such as mackerel, tuna or sardines, reduces the chance of developing brain ailments such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Omega-3s – healthy fats found in fish – give your heart a boost and can lower the risk of heart attacks and stroke, according to a University Of Manchester study.

MOVE FOR 11 MINUTES

FORGET sweating and straining in the gym for hours on end.

Scientists in Norway found that by moving at a moderate intensity for just 11 minutes daily – for example taking a brisk walk – makes you less prone to ill health than those who are active for only two ­minutes a day.

Moving at a moderate intensity for just 11 minutes daily – for example taking a brisk walk – makes you less prone to ill health than those who are active for only two ­minutes a day Credit: Getty

Other options to stay healthy include raking the lawn, playing football or carrying heavy groceries upstairs.

The brisk movement improves your life expectancy because it lowers the risk of developing heart disease or Type 2 diabetes.

RED WINE ON DOC’S ORDERS

THE antioxidants in red wine help regulate your cholesterol levels and keep the blood vessels flexible, reducing the chances of a blood clot, according to a number of studies.

It can also reduce the chances of colon and ovarian cancers, along with some others, when enjoyed on a regular basis.

But more than just a glass can be detrimental to your health, so make sure you drink in moderation.

MEDITATE A MOMENT

IT’S not just for vegan hippies – meditating can be as simple as sitting down and looking out into the garden while thinking about your day.

It is worth spending at least 13 minutes doing it for the benefits – and you can listen to your favourite music too.

It is worth spending at least 13 minutes meditating for the benefits – and you can listen to your favourite music too Credit: Getty

US scientists at John Hopkins University in Baltimore concluded that meditating reduced symptoms of depression, anxiety and pain while also improving levels of concentration.

SNACK AWAY ON NUTS

NUTS can help you avoid heart disease, high blood pressure, inflammation, diabetes and even some forms of cancer.

Researchers in Spain found scoffing three portions a week reduces your chance of dying prematurely by a third.

Raise that to a portion of nuts a day and you’re even less likely to suffer an early death.

Any nut will hit the spot, so graze away on all varieties if you want.

SEE MORE OF YOUR FRIENDS

SPENDING time with your pals is great for your mental health – and it can increase your chances of living a long life.

Scientists at the University of Michigan in the US found that people with poor social relationships faced an increased risk of death.

Spending time with your pals is great for your mental health – and it can increase your chances of living a long life Credit: Getty

Those with strong friendships and a close friendship circle had a greater chance of living a long life.

What a great excuse to get down to the pub for a few with your buddies.

COFFEE IS A LIFE-SAVER

GLUGGING a cup of coffee doesn’t just keep you awake – it has health benefits too.

A study at Harvard University in 2015 found that those who drank a brew a day had a reduced risk of death.

Coffee also stimulates the nervous system, which may aid weight loss by breaking down fatty acids.

This year, scientists in the US found adding a teaspoon of sugar to coffee reduces your chances of dying by 30 per cent compared to non-coffee drinkers.