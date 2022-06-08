ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale wide receiver Kai Black commits to Iowa State football

By Alyssa Hertel, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Urbandale’s three-star wide receiver Kai Black announced his commitment to Iowa State on Wednesday.

Iowa State was the first program to offer Black after his sophomore season, on June 9, 2021.

Black is the No. 4 player in the 2023, class according to the Des Moines Register’s rankings, and the No. 73 wide receiver nationwide, according to 247Sports Composite. He chose the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas, Miami (Ohio), Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Black is the third in-state player to commit to Iowa State’s 2023 class. He joins four-star Ankeny quarterback JJ Kohl and three-star Nevada tight end Carson Rhodes. The 6-4, 205-pound junior is the second wide receiver to commit to the Cyclones. Michael Parkes out of Bayside (Florida) chose Iowa State in early May.

Matt Campbell’s 2023 class was ranked No. 34 in the nation prior to Black’s commitment.

Alyssa Hertel is a college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

