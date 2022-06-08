ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, IL

Herlocher fund raiser planned

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago

The Katherine Chapter the Order of the Eastern Star and Palestine Masonic Lodge 849 will host a fund raiser the help pay medical costs for a Palestine Grade School student.
A pork burger drive-thru is planned to help Dalton Herlocher’s expenses. He is the 13-year-old grandson of Tom and Tammy Herlocher. The eighth-grader was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma March 21 and started chemotherapy three days later.
The drive-thru is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Palestine Masonic Lodge. A free will donation  will get donors a pork Burger, chips, drink and cookies.

