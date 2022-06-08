Herlocher fund raiser planned

Carol Persohn needs a kidney transplant. The 69-year-old Dubois resident only recently began talking about her plight publicly. She reluctantly put a Facebook post up about her medical need this spring in hopes that someone may be moved to help. “I really struggled going public,” she explained. “I dreaded putting it on Facebook, but I know to get one, I’m going to have to do this.”

DUBOIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO