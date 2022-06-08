ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Junior golf league, golf camps, set for June

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2mVL_0g4hBqiQ00

A Junior Golf League, along with the second annual junior golf camp, will be held at Deer Run Golf Course at Washington Park in conjunction with the City of Robinson Parks and Recreation Department.
Camp will be held on Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $35 per golfer with sibling discounts available.
Boys and girls of all ages and skill levels are welcome to attend.
The golf league will be held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Deer Run. On Thursdays, at 9:30 a.m., the golfers will meet at Deer Run and play the course or travel to other area courses.
For more information, or to sign-up, call or text coach Mark Rogers at 812-241-2152, send an email to ramdigitalmedia21@gmail.com or direct message @Golf In The Wabash Valley on Facebook.

