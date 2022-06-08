ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Pennsylvania man says his baby died because his foot was caught in a grocery bag and fell on the child

By John Lynch
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEIx5_0g4hBoCC00

( WTRF ) A Pennsylvania is in jail facing homicide charges after his baby died at a hospital.

Jordan Clarke of Washington County says he got stuck in a plastic grocery bag while carrying the baby and making formula when he got stuck and fell with the child in his arms.

The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital and died the next day.

News outlets report that the criminal complaint, according to the doctor said the baby’s injuries were “gravely concerning for physical abuse.” It also said that the child “has no evidence of underlying medical condition which would result in these injuries.

The baby had subdural hematomas over both sides of the brain, multiple layers of retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and in all four quadrants, and possible fractures to both tibias, according to the doctor.

Clarke is officially charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 37

LawLifter
3d ago

If you fall while carrying your child you would.have fractured your elbows and face, broke a hip, whatever it took to instinctively keep your child from hitting the ground.

Reply(3)
53
mcsbaby82
3d ago

sounds like he repeatedly shook the kid by its feet or bashed its head into something. gimme just a couple minutes alone with him.....

Reply
32
Scheherazade
2d ago

People please. Stop hurting tiny babies. If they are crying and you can’t handle it, put the baby in it’s crib and leave the room. Babies are blameless.

Reply
15
Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man severely injured by vape pen explosion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — E-cigarettes continue to be used by young adults despite the possible medical repercussions down the road and one Pennsylvania man experienced excruciating injuries Fontaine Glenn spoke with a local mom whose 21-year-old son Noah was severely burned on his leg after a vape battery exploded. Some images may be disturbing for some viewers. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Pennsylvania Police rescue stuck deer

A police officer in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, used bolt cutters to release a deer stuck in a chain-link fence on Thursday, June 9, officials said. Officers arrived on the scene in Bridgeville, in the Pittsburgh area, and found the deer with its hind leg woven through a fence on private property. The leg was “more than likely […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Children S Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
CBS Pittsburgh

Several young boys in Beaver County say woman tried to lure them into her car with cookies

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have launched an investigation after several young boys told their parents that an elderly woman tried to lure them into her vehicle with cookies.This disturbing case is serving as a warning for other parents in Rochester Township."It makes me feel uncomfortable," parent Rafael Lopez said.Neighbors are on alert after several reports of an elderly woman attempting to lure boys into her car in Rochester Borough and the township. Lopez lives on Pennsylvania Avenue with his small children and said he saw the car on his street."It comes really slowly with tinted windows,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Lebanon teen crashed car due to spider

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning. North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle. Police say the teen saw a spider...
LEBANON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘She was like God’s angel’: Family of murdered Pittsburgh mother of 3 mourns horrific loss

PITTSBURGH — Sharay Woodson, a mom of three, should be celebrating her 41st birthday. Instead, her family is planning her funeral and is left to raise her three children. Woodson was reported missing on Tuesday, June 7, and was found dead inside her home on East Elizabeth Street in Hazelwood. Her parents tell me her body was so well hidden in the basement that they couldn’t find her when they went to check on her. Police found her.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Admitted Crawford County killer sentenced for federal crimes

Jack E. Turner of Cochranton has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison on federal charges for robbing an Erie-area gas station nearly three years ago. Turner was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter in Erie to a total of 10 years and 10 months followed by probation when released. The Tribune was the only media outlet to attend the hearing, held via video conference.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. Marshals Need Your Help to Catch a Predator

HARRISBURG, PA — The U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, is asking the public’s help in their attempt to locate 54-year-old Michael Bascom, who is wanted on charges related to aggravated assault on law enforcement, statutory sexual assault, and similar offenses. Authorities state that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy