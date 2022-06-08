North Topsail Beach officials approve budget

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Topsail Beach Board of Aldermen discussed and unanimously approved their 2022-23 budget plan Wednesday afternoon.

Town Manager Alice Derian said they discussed different tax rates at budget workshops and ultimately decided on 42 cents.

Derian said they also looked toward future projects with their budget planning, considering expansions on their police department, a public works site and building a new fire station.

“It was very important for the board to look at a five-year approach using a more strategic approach look at our budget,” Derian said. “So that meant that to look at not only what was needed for this upcoming fiscal year, but also to look at future needs.”

