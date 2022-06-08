ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Topsail Beach, NC

North Topsail Beach officials approve budget

By Brandon Tester, Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmkr9_0g4hB4s900

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Topsail Beach Board of Aldermen discussed and unanimously approved their 2022-23 budget plan Wednesday afternoon.

Town Manager Alice Derian said they discussed different tax rates at budget workshops and ultimately decided on 42 cents.

Derian said they also looked toward future projects with their budget planning, considering expansions on their police department, a public works site and building a new fire station.

“It was very important for the board to look at a five-year approach using a more strategic approach look at our budget,” Derian said. “So that meant that to look at not only what was needed for this upcoming fiscal year, but also to look at future needs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC board certifies results of May 17 elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mandated audits of last month’s North Carolina statewide primary and municipal elections showed machine counts were extremely accurate, state elections officials said. The State Board of Elections certified the May 17 results on Thursday after tabulations of all eligible ballots through the canvass. The certification followed audits by county boards and the state […]
ELECTIONS
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again as summer nears

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County do […]
RODANTHE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Topsail Beach, NC
City
North Topsail Beach, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Commissioners pass resolution on medical marijuana

At their regular meeting on Monday night, the Board of Beaufort County Commissioners passed a resolution (6-1) stating they are opposed to recreational use of marijuana but not opposed to heavily regulated use of medical marijuana. The resolution will be sent to the North Carolina General Assembly. The resolution reads,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina elections board certifies primary results

North Carolina's primary election results are final. The North Carolina Board of Elections on Thursday said it certified the results of the state's May 17 primary and municipal elections following audit by "bipartisan teams at all 100 county boards of elections." Election officials since 2020 have faced intense scrutiny from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina state employee health plan unlawfully discriminates by excluding treatments for transgender people by refusing to pay for hormone therapy and surgeries, as it once did briefly, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs sided with several transgender people or their parents in declaring the refusal […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
carolinajournal.com

N.C. House passes bill to set regulations for virtual public, charter schools

The N.C. House passed a bill to shore up processes and regulations surrounding the creation and operation of virtual public and charter schools. Prior to the vote, several lawmakers said the bill was being rushed through. The bill passed the chamber in a 73-22 vote. The North Carolina House passed...
EDUCATION
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. representatives split down party lines on gun bill in the House

The House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would expand background checks for buying guns, raise the age to purchase some semi-automatic weapons to 21 and outlaw high-capacity magazines, among other things. North Carolina’s congressional delegation split down party lines in the vote. The bill passed 223 to 204,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

NC health leaders worried over spike in COVID cases

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID transmission numbers continue to rise, and more people are voluntarily masking back up in the Piedmont Triad. Guilford County is still at a medium transmission level as defined by the CDC, but there are six other counties in the area that are at a high level. Those include Forsyth, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WalletHub: NC has 7th best state economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ever wonder how North Carolina stacks up against other states’ economies? Wallethub has released a recent study that compares the economies of all the states. It’s 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies list used vital economic performance indicators and strengths to compare numbers. While COVID-19 has definitely changed the economy in […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy