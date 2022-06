POMPEY, N.Y. — For its second year, the BriteVibes Beer & Music Festival is switching locations and taking over Heritage Hill Brewhouse at 3149 Sweet Road in Pompey. On Saturday, July 9, the day-long festival kicks off at 12 p.m. and features more than 50 New York state breweries, many of which were awarded medals in the New York State Craft Beer Competition, organizers said. Patrons can enjoy food vendors, artists, and exhibitors. There will be competitions including the BruBag (cornhole) tournament and keg throwing contest, organizers said. The event will also conclude with a firework finale.

