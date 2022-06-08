ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

All three Sumter County All-Star baseball teams qualify for GRPA State Tournaments

By Ken Gustafson
Americus Times-Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOULTRIE – It was a great weekend for all three of the Sumter County All-Star youth baseball teams. The 12U, 10U and 8U teams each qualified for their respective Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) state tournaments, which will be held at the Mill Creek Sports Complex in Statesboro, GA Tuesday...

www.americustimesrecorder.com

Americus Times-Recorder

Local Teen to Compete for Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Mary-Margaret Waddell, Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen, will compete for the title of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen during the week of June 10-18. The competition will take place in Columbus at the River Center for the Performing Arts. Mary-Margaret will have an eight-minute interview with the judges’ panel on Monday, June 13. Wednesday night, she will compete in fitness. Thursday, she will perform her talent, “Prelude in G Minor Op. 23 No. 5 by Sergei Rachmaninoff,” a classical piano solo. Friday night is evening gown and onstage question. The finale for the competition is Saturday, June 18, and the winner will compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in August in Dallas, Texas. Each candidate selects a social impact initiative, and Mary-Margaret selected the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In the last two years, Mary-Margaret has raised almost $4,000 for Make-A-Wish, which grants wishes for children with critical illnesses. Mary-Margaret is no stranger to the Miss Georgia stage: she was a Miss Georgia Princess for seven years, and she was selected as the National Princess in 2013. Last year, Mary-Margaret competed as Miss Presidential Pathways’ Outstanding Teen and was named the recipient of a non-finalist talent award, complete with a scholarship.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Jean M. Stanfield: June 8, 2022

Mrs. Jean M. Stanfield, age 88, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 8, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center. Services were held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Rev. Robert Orr officiating. Private interment followed.. The family received...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Area Beat Report June 7 to June 8

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Barner, Fabian Kentrell (In Jail), 34, Probation Violation. Battle, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 36, Parole Violation. Bozeman, Brandon Leigh (Released to other agency), 26, Hold for Ideal, GA. Leverett, Konterrious Deon (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA

