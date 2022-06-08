Hampden couple’s backyard featured in garden magazine

Two years after compiling the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook, Margaret Hathaway and Karl Schatz, owners of Ten Apple Farm, in Gray, were inundated with messages from around the state, sent by people who’d seen the book and wished they’d known about it in time to submit their own family favorites. “At a certain point, we’d heard from enough of those people that we thought, okay, we could definitely do this again,” Schatz says. Maine Community Cookbook, Volume 2, out this month from Islandport Press, contains more than 200 recipes, from an 11-year-old’s lobster mac and cheese to a 101-year-old’s lobster thermidor. A midcoast pastor who started a blog about cooking her way through the entire first cookbook lent a recipe for custard pie, while humorist and Brooklin resident John Hodgman added an essay about (and instructions for) building a high-concept hamburger. “When you start scratching the surface,” Hathaway says, “everyone has a food story.”

GRAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO