Hampden, ME

Hampden couple’s backyard featured in garden magazine

By Tom Krosnowski
wabi.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Many people travel the globe to walk through award-winning gardens. For one Hampden husband-and-wife team, they don’t have to go far at all - it’s just a walk to their own backyard. “I pretty much live and sleep flowers. That’s what I think...

