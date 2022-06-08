ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oildale, CA

Man ordered to trial on child sex charges

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man held on more than $8 million bail on charges he engaged in sex acts with children has been ordered to stand trial.

The case against 25-year-old Phillip Grandson III can move forward, a judge ruled after hearing evidence Wednesday. Grandson’s next hearing is set for June 20, when a trial date will be set.

Grandson is accused of molesting two girls under the age of 10.

#Sex#Violent Crime
KGET

KGET

