Man ordered to trial on child sex charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man held on more than $8 million bail on charges he engaged in sex acts with children has been ordered to stand trial.

The case against 25-year-old Phillip Grandson III can move forward, a judge ruled after hearing evidence Wednesday. Grandson’s next hearing is set for June 20, when a trial date will be set.

Grandson is accused of molesting two girls under the age of 10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.