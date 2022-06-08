New activities at Point to Point Park in Medora

MEDORA, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Point to Point Park is a hot destination for families in Medora, and it will be even more so with the addition of six new features.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation is celebrating the additions on Saturday.

Point to Point Park represents a series of investments to enhance and expand the experience for families visiting Medora. TRMF has gradually expanded the features at Point to Point Park , with the new features including:

The Lazy Lil Mo lazy river and wade-in pool

Splash deck

Jump pillow

Pickleball courts

Shaded gathering areas

The new attractions join a host of existing family activities at like:

Little Bully Pulpit Mini-Golf Course

“Manitou” the Point to Point Zip Line

Point to Point Trails, including guided hikes with Joe Wiegand

“Our goal has always been to connect people to Medora for positive, life-changing experiences,” said Randy Hatzenbuhler, president of TRMF, in a press release. “Point to Point Park is a terrific new way for families to make memories in this wonderful town.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. MT.

