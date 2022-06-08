Virginia Senators working to push gun legislation forward in Congress
By Isabel Cleary
NBC 29 News
3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say they’re in support of bipartisan efforts of addressing gun violence. Now, they say it is about getting Republicans across the aisle to vote for a deal. “We are the only industrial country in the world that...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – An author who’s written extensively about Virginia politics has filed a new lawsuit seeking to force all 100 members of the state’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year. The lawsuit brought by Jeff Thomas was filed two days after the dismissal of a similar lawsuit filed by Democratic Party activist Paul Goldman. The 2021 elections were supposed to be the first held under constitutionally required redistricting based on the 2020 census. But because census results were delayed, the state held elections under old legislative boundaries. Thomas argues that voters in his Richmond-area district have had their voting strength and political representation “unconstitutionally diluted or weakened.”
ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control continues to be a discussion among lawmakers, especially in the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. Congress is currently in session working on gun reform bills. Most recently, the House of Representatives passed the “Protecting Our Kids Act.”...
WASHINGTON (WVIR) - Virginia’s 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is fighting back against drug manufacturers raising prices for Americans. For years there has been bipartisan support for the 340B Drug Discount Program. This program requires pharmaceutical companies to give safety-net and rural health care providers discounts on their drugs in exchange for having their drugs covered by Medicaid.
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — When Republican Glenn Youngkin was running to be Virginia's governor, he defended a teacher suspended over an objection to using students' preferred pronouns. He opposed transgender children playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity, and he indicated a personal objection to same-sex marriage.
The House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would expand background checks for buying guns, raise the age to purchase some semi-automatic weapons to 21 and outlaw high-capacity magazines, among other things. North Carolina’s congressional delegation split down party lines in the vote. The bill passed 223 to 204,...
Hi, this is Rob Bloxom with an overview of the budget that we have sent to Governor Youngkin for his approval. In this update I will cover the State of Virginia as a whole and next week I will concentrate on the appropriations the 100th District received. We had historic revenues fueled by the federal recovery money flow both directly to the state and the increase in spending into our economy. We took what I believe is a prudent path and addressed future liabilities to protect us from any downturns in the economy. We made a large deposit into the Virginia Retirement System to improve the status of state employees and teacher retirement funds. We prepaid money into the rainy day fund as well as the reserve fund that will bring the combined balance to a 3.8 billion dollar record. Furthermore,we prefunded the scheduled manufacture employment incentives fund payouts. 2.5 billion dollars was paid to previously authorized and planned projects rather than using our bonding capacity and borrowing the money.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly is tabling for the year legislation intended to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia. That’s according to a top state lawmaker who sponsored one version of the legislation. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a brief interview that there...
Jeff Ricketts, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Virginia, will retire in September after nearly 40 years with the health insurance company, Anthem announced Friday. Ricketts has served as leader of Anthem’s operations in Virginia for the past five years. He joined Anthem in 1984 as a sales...
Virginia state Del. Danica Roem on Monday announced she is running for the state Senate. Roem, 37, is running to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. “I know the issues,” Roem told the Washington Blade...
Most people are aware by now that inflation has hit the energy sector hard, with fossil fuels in particular skyrocketing in price over the past year. Dominion Energy Virginia, the state’s dominant utility, says it needs to charge residential customers an extra $14.93 per month on average to cover higher natural gas prices. Appalachian Power, […]
The post West Virginia wants to raise Virginia power bills appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Some school districts are hiding vital information from parents about their children. A group of parents and teachers are suing the Harrisonburg City Public School Board in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Per a new 2021-2022 school district policy, following a mandate by the Virginia Department of Education , the school district implemented the "Gender Transition Action Plans." This states that upon a student's request, staff must refer to the student with their preferred pronouns . The policy also prohibits teachers and staff from sharing information with parents about their child's request and suggests students' families will only be involved where it is deemed "appropriate."
(The Center Square) – A federal judge dismissed a civil lawsuit that sought to force the Virginia House of Delegates to hold elections this year, which means the elections will be in 2023, unless another case arises and a judge issues a new ruling. Paul Goldman, who is a...
At the 2022 Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Spring Conference in Norfolk, the Virginia Sheriff’s Association presented Senator Lynwood Lewis with the 2021 Legislator of the Year Award. According to the VSI, this Award is given annually to a legislator for outstanding legislative service in the improvement of law enforcement and criminal justice within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Food banks in three parts of the Commonwealth — including Feeding Southwest Virginia — are set to receive $627,837 in federal funding, according to a Wednesday announcement from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Over $600,000 in federal funding is going to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) […]
West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
