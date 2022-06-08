ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Former NMSP officer sentenced to prison for drug distribution

By Jordan Honeycutt
 6 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico State Police officer Daniel Capehart has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing and distributing drugs on the job. The FBI says Capehart would confiscate drugs from people he stopped, then turn around and use them to bribe a woman he was with in exchange for sex.

Investigators were tipped off to his behavior by a 16-year-old Capehart pulled over. He worked in the Bloomfield area and was caught in 2018 during an undercover bust. Capehart faced between five and forty years in prison.

Comments / 32

Average Taxpayer
6d ago

Makes you wonder how many women he pulled this on before he was caught. Preachers, Politicians, and policemen, part of American highest crime organizations.

Cajun Gal
5d ago

So let me guess were going to ignore the elephant on this thread ? I'm trying to be nice but just a little feedback I think is appropriate. In gonna bite at some point ! sorry.

Keely Evans
6d ago

I mean if they're going to be stuck in jail for that long what are you going to have them trained to do when they get out and have them a house and a job and everything else when they get out but I'm not down for this here soldiers you get to do all this on our dollar and then we go to jail for your crimes

