Metropolis, IL

Bridge near Metropolis to be replaced

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A bridge near Metropolis will be replaced. According to a release from the Illinois Commerce Commission, it was granted approval on May 12 for...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Designated cooling centers in Williamson Co.

(KFVS) - If needed, some cooling centers in Williamson County will open to the public. On Monday, heat indices are expected to range from 100 to 110 degrees. If there is a cooling center in your community, you can send us the information to news@kfvs12.com. When there is a need...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

10,000 motorcycles converge on Hogrock this weekend

Hogrock, an adult-only motorcycle rally held annually in Cave-In-Rock, Ill., is going on this weekend. Up to 10,000 motorcyclists are converging on Hardin County to the Hogrock Ranch and Campground, and the surrounding area. Many bikes headed to the four-day party in southern Illinois are moving through western Kentucky and...
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL
KFVS12

Annabelle Festival held in Anna, Ill.

A winery in southern Illinois invited guests to come out and have some fun while helping out a good cause. A man was hit by a train in Union County near Anna, Ill. A two-vehicle fatal crash resulted in one person's death in Graves County, Ky. Metropolis hosts Superman Celebration.
ANNA, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Advance warning flasher to Activate Monday at 641/80 intersection

MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to activate an advance warning flasher (AWF) at the intersection of U.S. 641 and KY 80 north of Murray early on Monday, June 13. This intersection is at U.S. 641 Calloway County mile point 10.620 and KY 80...
MURRAY, KY
Local
Illinois Government
City
Metropolis, IL
Metropolis, IL
Government
kbsi23.com

Marion, KY residents asked to eliminate non-essential water use

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – Marion, Kentucky residents are asked to eliminate all non-essential water use at home and work due to the city operating on limited reserves. Crittenden County Emergency Management posted a letter from Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford on its Facebook page Wednesday. The water supply at...
KFVS12

Metropolis Superman Celebration preview

Gov. Beshear to visit western Ky. on 6-month anniversary of deadly tornadoes. Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky on Friday, June 10, the six-month anniversary of the deadly tornadoes. Preview of community events coming up in East Prairie. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT. |. Tour...
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

HCMC Mourns Loss Of Dr. Gulish

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center Board of Trustees, Administration, and staff were saddened to learn of the loss of long-time orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Eugene Gulish. Dr. Gulish served the Henry County community with his healing hands and generous spirit for over 20 years, coming to HCMC from Sebastopol, California in 1994.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
#Timber Bridge#County Highway#Illinois Central Railroad#Urban Construction#Country Club Road#Icc
KFVS12

Metropolis, Ill. hosts 44th Annual Superman Celebration

KFVS radio and TV founder, Oscar C. Hirsch was inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame Friday night. A few families were given the keys to their new homes six months after tornadoes destroyed Mayfield, Ky. Carbondale shooting suspect arrested. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police have arrested...
METROPOLIS, IL
kbsi23.com

Efforts underway to save the Kerasotes Broadway Theatre

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KBSI) – Once a beacon of downtown Cape Girardeau, the Kerasotes Broadway Theatre has fallen into disrepair. “It really was the heart of a lot of community activity for a long time, and just a real connection to who we are as a community and experiences that we had together,” said Steven Hoffman, Ph.D., professor of history and anthropology at Southeast Missouri State.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
104.1 WIKY

Local Business Will Eliminate Several Jobs Next Month

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification was issued to Leed Selling Tools Corporation. The company will permanently cut 74 jobs at their Ireland, Indiana facility and 7 jobs in Evansville after their assets were acquired by Sampling International. According to the WARN notice the positions affected are in administration, manufacturing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

Annabelle Festival brings people to Downtown Anna

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Anna has welcomed people downtown on Saturday as part of the 2022 Annabelle Festival. The event brings a variety of vendors, games, shopping in downtown shops and more. Lots of planning went into this event which made it a fun and memorable time...
ANNA, IL
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Man hit by train in Union County

A winery in southern Illinois invited guests to come out and have some fun while helping out a good cause. A two-vehicle fatal crash resulted in one person's death in Graves County, Ky. Annabelle Festival held in Anna, Ill. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The City of Anna welcomes people...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

How gas prices have changed in Carbondale in the last week

(KFVS) - The national average price of regular gasoline inched closer to $5 per gallon, hitting $4.97 on Thursday, June 9. Diesel also reached a new record high of $5.74 on Thursday, according to AAA. Every state now has an average per-gallon price of $4.40 or higher. Americans looking for...
CARBONDALE, IL
radionwtn.com

Clearing The Way For New Restaurant In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

Some southern Ill. nursing homes cited for violations

Vienna High School Superintendent Josh Stafford previews 2022-2023 school year. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. Gov. Pritzker provides latest Illinois COVID-19 update. Updated: Jun. 6, 2022...
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Advance warning sign for 641 in Calloway County

A new Advance Warning Flasher device will go into operation in Calloway County on Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a contractor will activate the new warning signal about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, at the intersection of US 641 and KY 80, just north of Murray. The purpose of the...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

How gas prices have changed in Cape Girardeau in the last week

(KFVS) - The national average price of regular gasoline inched closer to $5 per gallon, hitting $4.97 on Thursday, June 9. Diesel also reached a new record high of $5.74 on Thursday, according to AAA. Every state now has an average per-gallon price of $4.40 or higher. Americans looking for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

"Rend Lake Days" begins next week in Sesser

FRANKLIN COUNTY - If you are looking for a fun event for the whole family, the Rend Lake Days / Sesser Homecoming begins next week in downtown Sesser. The event will feature free live performances each evening. A full entertainment lineup can be found below. Wednesday, June 15th - Inspirit...
SESSER, IL
mayfield-messenger.com

Historical Society meeting to focus on 'Wicked Western Kentucky'

The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will meet on Saturday June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1788 Radio Rd. in Almo. The speaker will be Society Vice-President Richard D. Parker, who will discuss his new book, ‘Wicked Western Kentucky,’ with a special emphasis on the Calloway County area. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing at the meeting.
MURRAY, KY

