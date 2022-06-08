ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump will testify alongside Don Jr. and Ivanka on July 15 as part of New York Attorney General's probe into his business - and faces up to $430,000 in fines if he still refuses to comply with his court order

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Donald Trump and his two eldest children have agreed to testify in New York State Attorney General Letitia James' three-year investigation into their real estate business, a Tuesday court filing shows.

The trio will be deposed under oath on July 15, according to an agreement reached by prosecutors and attorneys for the former president, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

That's despite Trump repeatedly blasting James' probe as a partisan 'witch hunt' and attacking the Democrat official herself as a 'racist.'

Late last month a court dismissed the Trumps' effort to quash New York State's subpoena seeking their testimonies.

In a separate legal battle, Trump's attorney is reportedly facing off with James via a virtual court proceeding where a judge will decide whether the ex-president satisfied the requirements to lift a contempt charge and $10,000 daily fine against him.

James had accused Trump of slow walking her investigation by refusing to hand over key financial documents - which Trump argued he simply did not have.

If his lawyer Alina Habba's Wednesday effort in court fails, he could be liable to pay off the entire retroactive contempt charge of $430,000 - after already forking over $110,000 to try and purge it.

James' team claims to have uncovered 'substantial evidence' that the Trump Organization knowingly used misleading financial statements in its business dealings for at least a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pwa8t_0g4h928e00
New York Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019. She subpoenaed Donald Trump and his two eldest children late last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JYEO_0g4h928e00

The company is accused of inflating the value of its properties in order to appear favorable to banks and secure better loans, and then undercutting their estimates to shave money off of taxes.

So far, the former president's legal efforts to quash James' probe have come up empty.

Just weeks ago a Barack Obama-appointed judge threw out a third lawsuit of Trump's against the Democrat official, which was seeking to end her investigation by claiming it violated her constitutional rights.

He appealed the ruling less than a week later on June 1.

Trump claimed James is acting out of political 'animus' because of her many statements pledging to take Trump on in court. He also argued that James' probe violates his Constitutional rights.

But US District Judge Brenda Sannes said Trump's legal team had failed to provide any concrete evidence that James was acting in bad faith and their arguments were not 'sufficient' to prove that claim.

The day before Sannes' decision, a fellow judge of hers on the US District Court for the Northern District of New York sided with James in ruling that Trump and his two eldest children must testify.

That decision upheld a February 17 ruling by state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron that said Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump had to testify in front of James' team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PL8WC_0g4h928e00
The Tuesday court filing shows that both lawyers for Trump and his children and for James' office agreed on the July 15 date
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIbns_0g4h928e00
Ivanka Trump was a former Trump Organization executive before she left to serve in her father's presidential administration. Donald Trump Jr., the oldest, is still an executive vice president there
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WfkJ_0g4h928e00

Engoron had overruled Trump's concerns that being deposed would violate his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

The former president and his two adult children were subpoenaed by James' office late last year.

In their challenge, they claimed that any information her team gains could be unfairly used in a separate but parallel criminal probe being run by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The criminal investigation, which had begun under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance, lost steam in recent months after it was taken over by new DA Alvin Bragg.

Bragg said in a statement last month that the investigation is still ongoing, but gave few if any details on its progress. A grand jury impaneled for the probe expired at the end of April without any public attempts to extend it.

And Engoron is also the same judge who sided with James in charging Trump with contempt, along with imposing a $10,000 daily fine for every day he did not comply with her subpoena to hand over documents.

Trump and his attorney had maintained that he did not have the records James was asking for and that he had handed over everything else, while she contended that his reasons were inadequate.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Immigration lawyers are advertising their deportation-busting services to illegal migrants in prisons and detention centres

Immigration lawyers are using magazines in prisons and detention centres to advertise their deportation-busting services to illegal migrants. Inside Time, the prison publication which has a print circulation of 50,000-a-month, even featured an advert in Albanian that offered consultations on claiming asylum. Part of the advert, taken out by the...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Attorney General#Democrat#The Trump Organization
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

399K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy