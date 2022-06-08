ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Central Valley Catholic leader backs forbidding Communion to pro-choice parishioners

By Manuel Hernandez
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWEEv_0g4h90NC00

The Central Valley's leader of the Catholic Church is publicly backing 'sanctions' in support of forbidding Communion to pro-choice parishioners.

Bishop Joseph V. Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno church released a letter on Monday supporting an archbishop’s decision to deny House Speaker Nancy Pelosi her Communion, due to her continuing support of abortion.

“[The archbishop] has taken a lot of heat, in and out of the church, for standing up for what's right,” Brennan said in the letter.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone notified Pelosi and announced his decision to refuse her Communion on May 20.

Cordileone in his announcement said Pelosi is “not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly (will) repudiate her support for abortion ‘rights’ and confess and receive absolution.”

Pelosi responded the following week on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and said she comes from a large family with some members who oppose abortions.

'We just have to be prayerful': Pelosi responds after archbishop denies her Holy Communion for supporting abortion rights

“I respect people’s views about that. But I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.” Pelosi said.

Brennan said Cordileone has done his “due diligence” communicating with Pelosi and done his job as a bishop to “lead her away from a very sinful situation.”

“If you are going up to receive Communion and have no intention of changing your heart, mind and actions regarding these teachings, then you should make the decision not to receive Communion. Otherwise, someone may have to impose the sanction on you,” he said.

Cordileone’s announcement came after Politico released a leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that argues for overturning its decision in Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to an abortion.

Pelosi in September decided to bring a bill to the House floor that would make the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade the law of the land. The House passed the legislation almost along party lines, but it has been blocked in the Senate.

Related: US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden, politicians for supporting abortion rights

Brennan has shown his support of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, where he described the news as “euphoria” and calling those who support abortion “pro-death.”

Catholic bishops can decide if Communion should be denied to any parishioner. The archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has said President Joe Biden can receive the sacrament in the area. Biden in October told reporters that Pope Francis during a private meeting told him he should continue to receive Communion .

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Central Valley Catholic leader backs forbidding Communion to pro-choice parishioners

Comments / 26

Melissa Remme
3d ago

it's funny that they are all going directly against the wishes of the Pope. he's said that he does not approve of this. also are they planning to start asking people their stance on political/personal issues before they partake? and of course they don't agree with abortion. they need more children to diddle. I can see the Catholic church shrinking now

Reply(1)
10
Related
GV Wire

Fresno Man Used Labor Union Funds for Escorts, Rent: Federal Indictment

A Fresno man who ran a company that helped farm laborers is in big trouble with the federal government. Instead of helping with workers’ compensation needs, Marcus Asay helped himself to escorts and rent, a federal grand jury alleges. Asay, 66, was chairman of American Labor Alliance. A four-count...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Nathan Magsig Concedes Congressional Race

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Nathan Magsig conceded his run for Congress on Wednesday following Tuesday’s primary election. Magsig, a Fresno County Supervisor, was running for California’s 5th Congressional District against Republican Congressman Tom McClintock and Democrat Mike Barkley among others. Magsig finished the race 3rd, which he...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Local
California Society
City
Fresno, CA
GV Wire

‘Nightmare Scenario’ for GOP in Valley State Senate Shocker

Despite a 3% party registration advantage, a Republican apparently will not advance to the November ballot in a state Senate district that includes the Valley. Voters in state Senate District 4 are poised to choose between two Democrats in the November general election if current results hold up. A Republican Party leader says this is the disadvantage of California’s top-two system.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Eviction moratorium to end in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More than two years after the city declared a COVID-19 emergency order, the city council unanimously struck it down Thursday. With the vote, the eviction moratorium will officially end on June 10, although Mayor Jerry Dyer said the decision does not imply that Fresno renters will be evicted right away. “It […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pope Francis
yourcentralvalley.com

Some local election frontrunners preparing to take office

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- Three local key races could already be decided. A new Fresno city council member, Fresno County Sheriff, and the Kings County District Attorney. These candidates already have the necessary votes to secure their respective offices, though a win is not certain. Still, these candidates are already waiting...
Evie M.

This "boring tourist trap" in Atwater is actually one of spookiest places you could go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
globalcirculate.com

Notorious California Speed Bumps Send Everything Flying

Every now and then, a bit of highway design catches the world’s attention for various reasons. In the past, we’ve enjoyed low bridges that attack passing trucks and a bollard in the UK had its five minutes of fame last year. Well now, let me introduce you to a set of speed bumps in California that deserves your attention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Pro Choice#Catholic Bishops#Politics Federal#The Catholic Church#The Diocese Of Fresno#House#Holy Communion#Msnbc
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Residents in this small Tulare County town had no water this week

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”
GV Wire

Bullard Grad Says She Was Booted Out of College Because of Counselor’s Screw-Up

Shanti Her-Frazier was looking forward to her freshman year at Arizona State, especially after two years of having to keep her grades up at Bullard High School during the pandemic with virtual learning. The pay-off to her academic hard work was winning admission to the university last fall. She moved...
thesungazette.com

Local shelters “overflowing” as adoption rates slow

VISALIA – Dogs and cats at animal shelters up and down the West Coast are being adopted at alarmingly slow rates, leading to more euthanizations as no-kill shelters fill up to capacity. That’s certainly the case at Valley Oak SPCA in Visalia, whose adoption rates have been cut in half over the past few years.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
theshafterpress.com

Local teacher walks across stage as graduate

Golden Oak second grade teacher Ashley Miriles had the opportunity to walk across the stage to collect her diploma from University of California Merced recently, with a little help from her class. Miriles grew up in Shafter and attended Shafter schools throughout her childhood, up to and including graduating from...
SHAFTER, CA
GV Wire

Perea Political Dynasty Continues, Zanoni Is Fresno County’s New Sheriff

Fresno County will have a new sheriff, and a city council candidate has won her seat outright. And, it appears Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes has won re-election avoiding a runoff. With all precincts reporting in the county, assistant sheriff John Zanoni garnered 57% of the vote, defeating Fresno deputy...
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

1K+
Followers
507
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy