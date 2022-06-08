Blueberry Festival has ‘enormous’ impact on Nacogdoches

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022. Tour Tyler Texas and join us for a day of fun at the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Richard Lee for their East Texas stop for the Texas Country Reporter's 50th Anniversary concert tour: A Texas Tribute. The concert, hosted by Bob and Kelli Phillips, explores the story of our state from its founding through the oil boom and more, with music celebrating Texas and The West. There will be two performances, the matinee Saturday, Jun 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM and an evening performance Saturday, Jun 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center (formerly Wise Auditorium)1303 South Mahon Avenue Tyler, Texas on the Tyler Junior College campus.

1 DAY AGO