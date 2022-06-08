Missing North Fort Myers man identified as remains found at Babcock Ranch

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has identified skeletal remains found in May as belonging to a North Fort Myers man missing for more than a year.

The family of Edward R. Gerdom, 61, last saw him Jan. 29, 2021, when they dropped him at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

Gerdom checked out of the hospital against medical recommendation, and suffered numerous physical and mental health issues, a news release said.

The sheriff's office said there were no signs of foul play and the investigation remains open.

About 10 p.m. May 6, the Babcock Ranch Community Patrol advised sheriff's dispatchers that a land development company had discovered skeletal remains while maintaining the preserve area on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve.

The 80-acre preserve borders Venice to the west.

The preserve is about 60 miles from Fort Myers. Officials said Gerdom's family was notified and is assisting the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's major crimes and forensics units joined the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which had confirmed the remains showed signs of prolonged exposure to the elements.

