ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso's Ivan Melendez named Golden Spikes Award Finalist in college baseball

By El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Se9q_0g4h8oGM00

El Paso's Ivan Melendez was named one of three finalists for the 2022 Golden Spikes Award by USA Baseball Wednesday.

This year will celebrate the 44th Golden Spikes Award winner, honoring the top amateur baseball player in the nation who best exhibits exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship.

Melendez, who is in his second year at the University of Texas and is a Coronado High School graduate, joins Oregon State's Cooper Hjerpe and Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada as finalists.

ESPN will announce the winner on June 24 during the "College World Series Special" at 6 p.m. MT.

Melendez,the Big 12 Player of the Year, led the conference in batting average, home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS to end the regular season for the Texas Longhorns.

Following the NCAA Regionals, he is the national leader in four offensive categories: home runs (30), RBIs (90), slugging percentage (.895), and total bases (204). Melendez also ranks in the top 10 in batting average (.404) and on-base percentage (.522).

Throughout his redshirt-junior season in Austin, Melendez set a Big 12 record with five Player of the Week selections in 2022. He is the 10th Longhorn to be named a Golden Spikes Award finalist in program history and the first since Kody Clemens got the nod in 2018.

The 2022 winner will look to join a group of recent winners that include Kevin Kopps (2021), Adley Rutschman (2019), Andrew Vaughn (2018), Brendan McKay (2017), Kyle Lewis (2016), Andrew Benintendi (2015), A.J. Reed (2014), Kris Bryant (2013), Mike Zunino (2012), Bryce Harper (2010), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Buster Posey (2008), and David Price (2007).

A final ballot will be sent to the Golden Spikes Award voting body consisting of national baseball media, select professional baseball personnel and USA Baseball staff, and the award's previous winners, totaling a group of more than 150 voters. From Wednesday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 14, the voting body will cast their final vote for the Golden Spikes Award winner, and fan voting will simultaneously be open on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

Comments / 0

Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Bob Ogas all-star baseball series returns to Las Cruces this weekend

After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic, the Bob Ogas All-Star Baseball Classic returns to Las Cruces for its 45th year of action. All-star games pitting 5A and 4A standouts from around the state will be held at the Field of Dreams at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 9-10 and at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022: David Moore

EL PASO, Texas - David Moore knew at an early age that coaching may be in his future. Moore's father coached basketball at Ysleta High School, and he always had a love for the game. "I grew up playing sports, and that's just something that I loved to do," Moore...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
elpasoinc.com

Lovell ‘passes the torch’ to De Anda-Swann

After 23 years as general manager of KVIA Channel 7 – and 40 years in television news – Kevin Lovell has retired. On June 1, his last day on the job, El Pasoans gathered at the El Paso Community Foundation Room in Downtown to celebrate the TV station’s history, Lovell’s retirement and the promotion of his successor, Brenda De Anda-Swann.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Texas Rangers investigate Socorro ISD board member, wife

Ricardo Castellano, a Socorro Independent School District trustee, is under investigation by the Texas Rangers for allegations of official oppression, according to an investigation report. Castellano’s wife, Gabriela, is also under investigation for allegations of stalking, according to the report, which the Texas Department of Public Safety released to El...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather for Saturday June 11th

EL PASO, Texas- Hot temperatures strike the Borderland this weekend. You're going to be looking at 106 degrees in the El Paso area for Saturday and 107 on Sunday. There is a 10% chance of isolated thunderstorms as well. If it does come down it will be later in the...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Stephen Strasburg
KTSM

Who is El Paso’s largest graduating class?

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – It’s an El Paso thing. After you introduce yourself to a fellow El Pasoan, no matter where you are in the world, the follow-up question is always, “what high school did you go to?” Bragging rights are serious in the Sun City; which high school has the most school spirit, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Usa Baseball#Golden Spikes Award#Baseball Player#The University Of Texas#Oregon State#Georgia Tech#Espn#The Ncaa Regionals#Rr
KVIA

10th Annual Margarita Shake off to benefit Hospice El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Hospice El Paso is hosting its Annual Margarita Shake Off. Jodi Gilet joined ABC-7 at Noon to take about the event. The event happens on June 18th at the Angry Owl at 4799 N. Mesa St. Doors open at 1 p.m. The Shake-Off starts at 3...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Hypnotizing dust devil caught on camera in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An east El Paso resident caught a hypnotizing view on camera in east El Paso. Abraham R. Castillo captured a short video Thursday of a dust devil on Edgemere near Vista del Este. ABC-7 looped the video and slowed it down for you to enjoy the...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s First McAlister’s Deli Sets Opening Date

Eastsiders who have been (im)patiently waiting to get their sweet tea and giant spud fix from El Paso's first McAlister's Deli won't have to stand by much longer. After ironing out what I understand were permitting issues, the new deli restaurant is finally opening, and to celebrate some lucky customers will get free tea for a year.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
NCAA
lascruces.com

Plaza Classic Film Festival

The El Paso Community Foundation’s Plaza Classic Film Festival returns to the Plaza Theatre, July 28 – August 7, 2022. Taking place in and around the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso, the festival celebrates its 15th year as the world’s largest classic film festival. More than 500,000 people have attended the first 14 Plaza Classics, with about 15 percent of its audience coming from outside of the El Paso/Juárez/Las Cruces radius.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Horse Rescue now offers summer camp

EL PASO, Texas- The animal non-profit group Horses Unlimited is now offering a summer camp for kids and teens. There will be arts and crafts, information on what the animals eat and how their digestive tracts work plus riding horses. Owner and operator, Victoria Davis is married to a veteran and believes her animals can The post Horse Rescue now offers summer camp appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso teacher retires after 47 years of being an educator

EL PASO, Texas -- As schools across the Borderland celebrating the Class of 2022, there are many teachers who helped them get them who are also worth celebrating especially after they had to teach during the pandemic. That includes one teachers who's saying goodbye to the profession, Jaime Loweree. The...
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy