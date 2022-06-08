ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso man suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash in East El Paso

By Codell Rodriguez, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

An El Paso man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in East El Paso.

Juan Galindo, 50, was driving a Ford F-150 north on the 400 block of Yarbrough Drive at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday when his truck hit the center median and rolled over, El Paso police said.

Galindo, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Del Sol Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

