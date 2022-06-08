ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine River, WI

Pine River man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County

By Kelli Arseneau, Fond du Lac Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 3 days ago

SPRINGVALE – A 54-year-old Pine River man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office , the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received a call about the crash on County M, north of Davis Road, around 8 a.m.

An initial investigation found that an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Brandon woman was headed north on County M when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound vehicle. The SUV traveled to the east shoulder of the roadway, where it stopped. The vehicle that was struck went into the west ditch and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The SUV driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office isn't releasing the name of the driver who was killed, pending the notification of family members.

MORE: Menasha man who died in motorcycle-dump truck collision in Fond du Lac County has been identified

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Pine River man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies after crash in Fond du Lac County

SPRINGVALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Pine River reportedly died after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on June 8 around 8 a.m. a call came in for a report of a two-vehicle accident on CTH M north of Davis Road. The incident happened in the Township of Springvale.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Man dies in tractor vs. semi crash in Clark County

NEILLSVILLE – A 59-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor vs. semi south of Neillsville on June 7. Law enforcement received the report of a crash around 10 p.m. on Highway 95, over two miles south of Neillsville. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, rescue workers found a tractor upside down in the ditch and Thomas Kren of Neillsville unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Pine River, WI
Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Pine River, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Menasha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Pine River, WI
Accidents
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waupaca Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man known to travel to Madison

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Royalton man last seen Friday morning. Officials said Brandon Colligan, 26, was meeting with a friend at a Stevens Point coffee shop at around 9:45 a.m. He left the shop to retrieve an item that he had forgotten and never returned. Colligan’s friend said he was...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac residents without home after fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac residents are without a home after a Saturday morning fire. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, just before 12 p.m., occupants, who were doing yard work out on their lawn, noticed smoke coming from the roof of their home, which was located on the 90 block of N. Seymour Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fawn seeks refuge at fire station in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Man#Traffic Accident
radioplusinfo.com

6-10-22 fdl police investigating gunshots

No injuries were reported following reports of gunshots fired in Fond du Lac early Friday morning. Shortly after 12:30am Friday officers to called to the area of North Peters Avenue and West Arndt Street and located several handgun casings. There were no reported injuries or property damage. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police find kayaks stolen from Kimberly park

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a person responsible for the theft of rental kayaks in Kimberly. The department says they have recovered the kayaks. Police did not release information on where the kayaks were found or who took them. The theft happened the morning of Sunday, June 5....
KIMBERLY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: U.S. 141 in Marinette County reopened, crash cleared

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Marinette County that closed down all lanes on US 141 at WIS 180 around 3:20 p.m. According to WisDOT, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the incident and all lanes...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

2 arrested in Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
whby.com

De Pere man charged in standoff at Green Bay trucking company

GREEN BAY, WI — A De Pere man is charged with making Terrorist Threats, Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing an Officer in connection with a stand-off outside a Green Bay trucking company on June 7th. 56-year-old Kevin Jones called 9-1-1 from J & W Enterprises on Packerland Drive where he...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested after allegedly driving wrong way under the influence in stolen vehicle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a man early Thursday after they said he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 250 just after 1 a.m. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the man as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found that the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg Wednesday evening.
FITCHBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MISSING: Brandon Colligan, 26, from Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a 26-year-old Waupaca County man. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that deputies are searching for Brandon E. Colligan from the Town of Royalton. Colligan was last seen in Stevens Point on June 10,...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

One Person Dead After Two Vehicle Crash in Wood County

One person is dead and several are injured after a two vehicle accident in Wood County. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, around 1:41pm on Sunday, June 5th, a passenger van was eastbound on County Highway Y in the Town of Auburndale and proceeded from a stop sign at County Highway M.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

485
Followers
164
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy