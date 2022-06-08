SPRINGVALE – A 54-year-old Pine River man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office , the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received a call about the crash on County M, north of Davis Road, around 8 a.m.

An initial investigation found that an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Brandon woman was headed north on County M when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound vehicle. The SUV traveled to the east shoulder of the roadway, where it stopped. The vehicle that was struck went into the west ditch and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The SUV driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office isn't releasing the name of the driver who was killed, pending the notification of family members.

MORE: Menasha man who died in motorcycle-dump truck collision in Fond du Lac County has been identified

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Pine River man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County