La Paz County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Parker Valley, Yuma by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 13:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings....

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, areas of blowing dust stretching along a line extending from near Deer Valley Airport to near Arrowhead Mall to Camelback Ranch to near Buckeye, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 111 and 133. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 210 and 225. US Highway 60 between mile markers 123 and 155. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Waddell, Cashion, Circle City, Sun City and Wittmann. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Buckeye, Avondale, Northwest Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Buckeye, Avondale; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 515 PM MST At 433 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Circle City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Areas of blowing dust are also likely. Locations impacted include Surprise, Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Morristown and White Tank Mountain Park. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 107 and 136. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

