Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns continue to 'let the legal process play out' surrounding Deshaun Watson

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

BEREA – The days have changed, but not the difficult questions facing the Browns.

At least, not with respect to quarterback Deshaun Watson and his status for the upcoming season.

Watson continues to go through the Browns' voluntary offseason training program in preparation for the season. The specter of what is now 24 civil lawsuits in Texas alleging sexual misconduct while procuring massages , as well as a potential NFL suspension, remains ever present.

“I understand the question," coach Kevin Stefanski said after Wednesday's voluntary offseason training practice. "I think for me that I’m going to be respectful of the investigation and the legal proceedings and let that play out.”

Wednesday was the final of three OTA sessions open to the media. At the end of each, Stefanski has had to stand up and answer about the controversy surrounding Watson, whom the Browns acquired from the Houston Texans on March 18.

The big news on Wednesday actually happened hours after Stefanski spoke. Late Wednesday afternoon, Tony Buzbee, attorney for the plaintiffs suing Watson, announced in a statement that he was including the "Houston Texans organization and others as defendants in the ongoing lawsuits against Deshaun Watson."

The previous two open OTA sessions have also coincided with the latest two lawsuits to be filed in Texas. The 23rd suit was filed May 31 and the 24th was filed Monday , the same day Watson joined the rest of the Browns in Rocky River for their charity golf outing.

BAKER MAYFIELD EXCUSED FROM MINICAMP: Cleveland Browns will excuse quarterback Baker Mayfield from mandatory minicamp

"Again, I can’t add much," Stefanski said. "I’m going to let both the investigation and the legal proceedings play out.”

Those two lawsuits are the first to be filed since Watson was traded to the Browns. At the time he was acquired, General Manager Andrew Berry called the process of vetting Watson a "five-month odyssey."

Berry said at the time the team's investigation included speaking to people who knew Watson throughout his life. Buzbee told ESPN in March those did not include the original 22 women suing Watson .

New York Times report on Deshaun Watson adds more details on massages

The two newest allegations also come at the same time a New York Times report states that Watson arranged massages with "at least 66 women over a 17-month period." Stefanski was asked Wednesday if the latest allegations have changed his or the team's stance on Watson, but he danced around the answer.

"We’re here making sure we’re getting good practice in," Stefanski said. "The guys did a nice job out there today. I’m not going to comment past that, but we’ll be respectful of the process, be respectful of the legal proceedings."

Watson, who has not spoken publicly since an introductory press conference March 25 , has consistently denied any wrongdoing . He has not been arrested or charged on any of the allegations, and two separate Houston-area grand juries have declined to indict him .

Watson made his Twitter account private Tuesday. That same day, he posted an Instagram story with lyrics from the song "Rich Off Pain" by Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Rod Wave that suggested a denial.

"See, the blogs can't break me down, see, I'm the voice, I don't reply. But rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah," it read.

The NFL's investigation into Watson started more than a year ago when the original allegations first came to light. A potential suspension remains if that turns up what it deems to be a violation of its personal conduct policy.

"Anytime you have something going on away from the building, off the field, you never want that to leak into the building," safety John Johnson III said. "Once we cross these lines on the field, once we step into this building, it’s Browns football and it’s work. So you know, deaths in the family, any off-the-field issues, you never want to see a guy going through something but we have to bring him in as a teammate and we’re just going to keep pushing. Once we step in the building, we’re in the building."

Browns news: Cleveland rookie Cade York provides OTAs highlight with long field goal

Watson has been a full participant in the Browns' offseason program, earning rave reviews from coaches and teammates for his on-field performance. The only days he has not been involved were days in which he was being questioned as part of the investigation.

Throughout most of the open OTA sessions, Watson has received a large majority of the reps. The Browns signed Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs to be the backup and No. 3 quarterbacks behind Watson.

The Browns have operated throughout the offseason as if Watson was the starter. There's been no adjustment to prepare Brissett, the likely starter in case of a Watson suspension , as if he was the starter.

“This was true in the tight end room as well — whether you’re the first guy in the room or the fourth guy in the room, you have to prepare and plan to play every snap," quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing said. "[That’s] the nature of this game, the nature of the way things work. So whether it’s him or Jacoby, Dobbs, whoever’s in that room, they need to come in ready to roll and take every snap of every game and every practice.

"And I think the way that room attacks their job and seeing it in just a short amount of time all three of those guys have been great in doing that, and it shows up on the practice field already.”

The timeline for a decision on a possible suspension remains cloudy. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last month the investigation was nearing its conclusion.

Stefanski did say that if a final decision was announced prior to training camp, the plan would be adjusted.

“I think we’re repping the quarterbacks appropriately and as more information becomes available you may modify and adapt what you do," Stefanski said. "For now, we’re making sure those guys are getting the work that they need.”

