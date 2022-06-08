Excessive Heat Warning issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 16:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, areas of blowing dust stretching along a line extending from near Deer Valley Airport to near Arrowhead Mall to Camelback Ranch to near Buckeye, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 111 and 133. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 210 and 225. US Highway 60 between mile markers 123 and 155. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Waddell, Cashion, Circle City, Sun City and Wittmann. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO