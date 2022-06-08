ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance Sororsis installs officers, celebrates with Eleanor Roosevelt

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Members of Alliance Sorosis celebrated the 2021-22 year during a recent meeting, and installed its officers for its next.

Alliance Sorosis, established in 1894, has a long history in the city. It represents the women’s club movement of the 19th century America that was not church affiliated. Its purpose remains what it was in the beginning – self-improvement and community service.

In the past year, Alliance Sorosis Club has focused on American Women Who Profoundly Affected the 20th Century.

Invited to speak was Ruth Pangrace from Woman in History (womeninhistoryohio.com), a non-profit dedicated to education through dramatic re-creation of the lives of notable women in history. She performed as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Pangrace, dressed in the attire of the period and looking and sounding very much like Eleanor Roosevelt, stepped through time to delight the audience with the story of her life from childhood to the death of her husband Franklin Delano Roosevelt and her work helping to create the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights.

The 2021-22 Sorosis President Georgene Gross installed the 2022-23 officers, who are Jackie Zufall, president; Jan Puterbaugh, 1st vice president; Gretchen Epp, 2nd vice president; Pat Stone, secretary; and Beth Mitchell, treasurer.

POLITICS
