Luzerne County, PA

Elderly man taken into custody after standoff in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 3 days ago
PLAINS, Pa. — Police arrested an elderly man after a stand-off Tuesday night in Luzerne County. Police surrounded a...

Newswatch 16

Luzerne County man arrested for threatening police

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Forty Fort man is locked up after making threats to police. Investigators say on Thursday night, 28-year-old Derek Konkus, was armed and acting strangely, and threatened to kill himself and others including police officers. Police found Konkus in possession of a fully-loaded handgun with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

26-year-old injured in shooting at bar in Luzerne Co.

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO. — According to police, 24-year-old Alquwan Nelson of Ashley was arrested on charges related to a shooting that took place just after midnight at Swizzle Sticks Bar on Main street in Edwardsville, Luzerne Co. Police said Nelson shot 26-year-old Ahjee Walker from Plymouth in the head after the two got into a fight.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Police: Forty Fort man threatened to kill cops

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Thursday, June 9, Forty Fort Police were alerted to a man who was reportedly acting strangely, using drugs, and making threats to harm himself and others.   The man, later identified as Derek Konkus, had also reportedly made threats that if anyone called the police that they would “see […]
FORTY FORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for litter bug in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. —A resident in Bloomsburg came out to his lawn and found a person had left two televisions, one air conditioner, and a smoker on his property. The person was forced to clean up the items State Police said were dumped on his property on June 4. Anyone with information regarding the items or whereabouts of the litterer are being asked to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Man Charged with Raping Teen

A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for allegedly raping a teen over the span of 3 years. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, Robert Miller, 41, of Pine Grove has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse, and other sexual offenses in relation to a complaint received on June 10th, 2022.
PINE GROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers: Punch led to shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A shooting in Luzerne County early Saturday resulted in one man under arrest and another in the hospital. The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. outside a bar on Main Street in Edwardsville. According to state police, Ahjee Walker, 26, of Plymouth punched Alquwan Nelson, 24, of...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Four Arrested After Altercation Involving Handguns

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Four people are facing charges after a physical altercation involving handguns this week. Milton state police arrested were 68-year-old Charles Knarr, 24-year-old Justin Crawford, and 59-year-old Crystale Crawford of Milton, and 28-year-old Tyler Hamm of Sunbury. Troopers say the incident occurred Wednesday at...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man hit, killed by train near Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County coroner's office says it's trying to identify a man who was hit and killed by a train near Lancaster. The man had no identification with him, authorities said. The man was struck along the Amtrak mainline and Dillerville Road around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Man wanted in Pittston for drug, DUI charges

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials search for a wanted man after they say he failed to turn himself in on DUI and multiple drug charges. According to the Pittston City Police Department, on April 16, 2022, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brian Higdon for multiple traffic violations. Police say the […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Five arrested, $8K worth of drugs seized in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested five people after a search warrant discovered over $8,000 worth of crystal meth inside a Scranton residence. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., law enforcement from Scranton police and the State Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of South […]
SCRANTON, PA
fox29.com

Police: Death investigation underway after 2 adults found dead in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Police have launched a death investigation in Northampton after two adults were found dead in a home. According to authorities, police responded to a home in the area around 5 p.m. for a report of a man who was possibly displaying suicidal behaviors. Police say officers entered...
abc23.com

Mill Hall Man Charged with Homicide

State Police say a Mill Hall man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in a fatal 2021 crash that killed a Clinton County woman. Troopers say Travis Bennett, 29, was driving Westbound when his vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and went airborne along Penns Valley Road, in Haines Township, on August 18.
MILL HALL, PA
WGAL

Two killed in crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were killed and three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Union Township. Troopers said a vehicle traveling southbound went into the grassy...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Plymouth man seeks to dismiss murder plot case

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for a Plymouth man accused of planning to kill an ex-girlfriend believes there is a lack of evidence to proceed to trial in an attempt to dismiss the case. State police at Wilkes-Barre alleged Clayton Leroy Knorr, 41, of West Main Street, orchestrated a murder...
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man ordered held on gun and drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. —A Lycoming County man facing firearm and drug charges was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison during an arraignment on June 9 in Williamsport. Judge William Arbuckle addressed the issue of bail, ordering Ameer Burks, 41, of Williamsport to remain detained. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur cited previous convictions and violations of parole as reasons for Burks to remain incarcerated. Burks told the courtroom he understood the six counts being charged against him that included four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, namely fentanyl and cocaine, one count of possession with intent, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Burks could face a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration for each narcotic offense and a maximum of 10 for the firearm offense. Burks faces similar charges in Lycoming County Court.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Fire Destroys Oneida Homes Early Friday; Elderly Woman Rescued

An elderly woman was rescued Friday morning from a fire that destroyed a half-double in Oneida. Around 5:00am, Friday, emergency personnel were called to 117 2nd Street in Oneida for a house fire. The first personnel on scene arrived to find the left side of a half double engulfed in flames.
ONEIDA, PA
WBRE

500 gallons of cooking oil stolen in the Poconos

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who stole approximately 500 gallons of cooking oil from a Polk Township restaurant. Officials said about 500 gallons of cooking oil were stolen on June 1 from Frank’s Pizza shop on Interchange Road in Monroe County. You can contact Lehighton […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

