Springfield, IL

City Sponsorship Allows For Free Admission To Upcoming Golf Tournament

By Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll be able to watch some future PGA stars free of charge, under a deal between the City of Springfield and the upcoming Memorial Health Championship golf tournament. The city...

State Fair Box Office Opens Monday With Special Offers

The Illinois State Fair box office opens Monday morning for in-person ticket purchases… with some special opportunities for early risers. Up until now, tickets for Grandstand shows had only been available through Ticketmaster. Starting Monday, you will now be able to buy tickets in person at the fairgrounds. In recognition of the kickoff, the box office will open early Monday… 6am. And on that day, from 6 until 8am, anyone who buys tickets to a Grandstand show will receive a fair admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Stage-Side Party for that Grandstand show. In addition, anyone buying Mega Passes Monday from 6 to 8am will receive a free State Fair lanyard.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bailey Launches Statewide Bus Tour As Primary Approaches

Fresh off a new poll that shows him with a sizable lead over his closest rival, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is set to embark on a 14-day bus tour that he says will either take him or his running mate Stephanie Trussell to all 102 counties in Illinois.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Gas Prices Still Climbing, But Pace May Be Slowing

Gas prices are still setting records in Springfield and across the state, but there are signs that the steady increase in prices is starting to slow down. Saturday’s average price for regular unleaded in Springfield was $5.27 a gallon… up less than a penny from the day before, but still a new all-time high. Prices are up more than 20 cents a gallon from a week ago… and more than 75 cents a gallon from one month ago.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn drugs laced with fentanyl; High rate of postal carrier dog bites

A community safety alert has been issued in a northern Illinois county after eight probable overdose deaths were reported in less than 24 hours. The Will County Coroner’s Office says the deaths were reported on Monday and Tuesday of this week. A warning from Will County officials to first responders and hospitals this week advised that street drugs are being laced with lethal doses of fentanyl.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
Illinois quick hits: No foul play suspected in worker death; bereavement law expands

No foul play suspected in worker’s foundry death. Company officials have confirmed a Caterpillar worker was killed in an accident at the company’s foundry in Illinois. The Peoria Journal Star reported 39-year-old Steven Dierkes died June 2 after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton facility. The coroner reported that Dierkes died instantly and no foul play was suspected.
ILLINOIS STATE
Springfield Man Convicted In 2016 Murder

A Springfield man has been found guilty on all counts in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a teenager. DeMarco Jones is the second of three defendants to be tried in the killing of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. She was fatally shot as she sat in a car with a three-year-old and several other people in a parking lot on West Washington Street. Jones will be sentenced in August.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
SPD Already Making Use Of License Plate Reader Cameras

Springfield police say they’re already seeing some results from their deployment of license plate reader cameras. Around 30 of a total planned 85 cameras are installed and functioning around the city, to help police locate vehicles suspected of involvement in shootings or other crimes. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Langfelder Tells Police To Get Panhandlers Off Of Medians

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has directed Springfield police to begin moving panhandlers off of medians… even though there has still been no movement on an ordinance to codify the rules about approaching vehicles and asking for money at busy intersections. That ordinance has been on hold for weeks because...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield Man Gets 38 Years In Prison In Murder Case

A Springfield man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for a 2017 murder. Kortez Brown-Joiner was 24 years old when he shot and killed 26-year-old John Laprice Morgan in the 100 block of West Lake Shore Drive in July 2017. Brown-Joiner pleaded guilty earlier this year, and the 38-year sentence was handed down Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
SPD Vows Zero Tolerance For Pop-Up Parties

With another weekend approaching, Springfield Police are vowing zero tolerance for the pop-up parties that have been disrupting a number of city neighborhoods in recent weeks. At one such party last weekend, a teenage girl was shot and wounded. Police Chief Ken Scarlette says his department is trying to be proactive, looking for social media posts advertising such parties and seeking temporary restraining orders and other means to shut them down before they happen. Scarlette says police are also responding aggressively to those mass gatherings as they happen.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Sangamon County Now Over 60,000 COVID Cases; Transmission Level Remains High

Sangamon County remains at a high level of COVID transmission, and several surrounding counties are also under that status. The recent increase in the rate of new infections locally has pushed Sangamon County past 60,000 total confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Nearby counties that are also listed in the “high” transmission category include Menard, Logan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Mason, and Cass.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

