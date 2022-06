It's like this. The Summer of 2022 was shot out of a cannon. There's no other way of looking at it. We kinda crept back a little last year with the brief respite from the problems we all faced and, ya 2021's summer wasn't a total loss when it comes to growth, fun and new in Muskegon....but if you've set foot outside a door this year so far, you have seen first hand that all the years of blood, sweat and tears have come ROARING to life in this lil ole town we call home and if you can't find something to do...the problem lies within. Muskegon, is firing on all cylinders and the pedal is to the floor!

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO