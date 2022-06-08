Teen arrested, 1 wanted for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting at the Bullard Street Fuel Time.

Police said Shydarius Williams,17, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Moore, 37. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 4.

Shydarius Williams (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Lashundra Bass (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Investigators said they are looking for Lashundra Bass, 35, in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or at http://P3tips.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.