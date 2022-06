The White County Sheriff’s Department reported five people who were taken to the White County Jail on various charges. They were 57 year old Erin Burton of Wilmington, Illinois for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; Shannon Woodrow, 49, of Springerton on a felony arrest warrant; 38 year old Natasha McKenzie of Grayville on an arrest warrant; Joseph Wampler ,36, of Grayville for obstructing justice; and 36 year old William Wolf of Carmi for driving while license suspended.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO