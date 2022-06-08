ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Co. building fire caused by equipment failure

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrJ0o_0g4h6VwV00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Firefighters with the Escambia County Fire-Rescue Department responded to a commercial building fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a two-story building at the 5400 block of North W Street. When firefighters arrived, they witnessed black smoke coming from inside the building. Once inside, firefighters found a large piece of machinery that was on fire. ECFR was able to get the fire under control by 9:40 a.m. There were no injuries or fatalities.

Explosion training at Hurlburt Field expected Thursday

ECFR units SQ3, E17, TWR7, E6, E1, BC2, BC3, S1, BC11 and E16 responded to the fire Wednesday, June 8, along with Escambia County EMS, Pensacola Fire Department, Gulf Coast Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Light and Power.

WKRG News 5

Man seriously injured in Saraland crash

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department is investigating a crash where one man was seriously injured.  The crash happened Friday, June 10 at Highway 43 near Burger King in Saraland. Currently, it is not known how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or if anyone else was injured. The crash was so […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Semi-truck crashes, spills frozen chicken across I-10

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers say a semi-truck crashed, spilling frozen chicken across Interstate 10. A pickup truck driving along Scenic Highway crashed into a semi while trying to merge on the interstate. The semi-truck, which was full of frozen chicken, slammed into a concrete median, according to a news release from the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead after crash in Daphne Thursday night

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Department has confirmed one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday night. DPD said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. when Kimberly Holley, 46, crossed over into the wrong lane of traffic on State Highway 181 near Pleasant Road. Holley’s vehicle struck two other vehicles injuring one […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body found by Prichard city workers on Bear Fork Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A body found on Bear Fork Road near Cochran Road Friday morning is being investigated by authorities in Prichard. The Prichard police chief tells FOX10 News that two city workers found the body when cleaning the area about 8:30 a.m. It was in the area of an abandoned house, but outside.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

House fire at Emogene Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue responded a house fire that started Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen coming from the top of the home, with streets blocked off for fire crews. Currently, it is not known what caused the fire or if anyone was home when it started. Firefighters were able to […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man killed after crashing into tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Montlimar Drive. Officers responding to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday discovered that the victim’s vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the 56-year-old male victim deceased, MPD said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Truck rolls over, kills driver in Molino

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash that killed one man and injured another in Molino.  The crash happened Friday, June 10 after a Ford F-150 was driving along US-29 North when he lost control of the truck and crossed into the median. The truck, which was towing a trailer, […]
MOLINO, FL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision with tractor-trailer kills Alabama man

An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
ENTERPRISE, AL
