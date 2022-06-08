Escambia Co. building fire caused by equipment failure

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Firefighters with the Escambia County Fire-Rescue Department responded to a commercial building fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a two-story building at the 5400 block of North W Street. When firefighters arrived, they witnessed black smoke coming from inside the building. Once inside, firefighters found a large piece of machinery that was on fire. ECFR was able to get the fire under control by 9:40 a.m. There were no injuries or fatalities.

ECFR units SQ3, E17, TWR7, E6, E1, BC2, BC3, S1, BC11 and E16 responded to the fire Wednesday, June 8, along with Escambia County EMS, Pensacola Fire Department, Gulf Coast Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Light and Power.

