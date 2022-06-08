ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police: Suspected hit-and-run DUI driver kills man using walker, thinking he was shopping cart

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspected impaired driver hit and killed a man who was using a walker in a marked crosswalk, telling officers he thought he had hit a shopping cart, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Luis Gonzalez, 30, faces charges of DUI resulting in death and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or injury.

Officers said they responded to the collision between a car and a person crossing the street at the intersection of Las Vegas and Lamb boulevards around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Metro police shared this photo of the car. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police said evidence at the scene suggested a black Chevrolet Malibu had collided with a person who was using a walker and crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. Police identified the victim, Kevin Williams, from his Nevada ID card, they said.

Through video evidence, investigators were able to track the car and find its license plate and VIN number. Both matched to Gonzalez, they said.

Gonzalez struck Williams, causing him to crash into the windshield, police said. The windshield broke, but Gonzalez drove off, police said.

Luis Gonzalez, 30, faces charges of DUI resulting in death and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or injury. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Gonzalez told officers he had thought he hit a shopping cart, police said. He admitted to consuming marijuana the day before. While speaking to Gonzalez, officers said they “could smell an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” on him. Gonzalez also appeared under the influence as his speech was slurred and “he was unsteady on his feet,” police said.

Officers performed a field sobriety test, which Gonzalez failed, they said.

In court Wednesday, Judge Elana Graham set bail at $75,000. If Gonzalez makes bond, he cannot use alcohol and cannot drive.

Pansi May
3d ago

I just don't understand what's behind these low bails when it is obvious that you just killed somebody! I'm pretty sure you only have to come up with 10% of bail when using a bail bonds man, not really sure but this drunk will be back on the streets quicker than I can make a cup of coffee with that bond. And where's the motivation to show up in court?

Reply(4)
5
Darcey Jackson
3d ago

They can’t drive accidents all day everyday here in Las Vegas stop giving out licenses to illegals period……

Reply(3)
9
IN THIS ARTICLE
