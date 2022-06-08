ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legacy Pointe Sports Complex Lays Out Timeline

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developers of the Legacy Pointe Sports Complex hope to begin construction work on the facility by the end of the summer. Officials...

www.wmay.com

foxillinois.com

Groundbreaking for Legacy Pointe Sports Complex expected this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Developers are almost ready to start moving dirt for the new sports complex in Springfield. The developer for the Legacy Pointe Sports Complex gave an update at Tuesday night's city council meeting, saying they hope to break ground within 60 to 90 days. Springfield Mayor...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Local Officials: Revised JDC Mowing Plan Isn’t Enough

The State of Illinois has relented somewhat, in the upkeep of an abandoned facility that has become a major thorn in the side of the City of Jacksonville. But city officials say it’s not enough. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says the State of Illinois Central Management Services reached out...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign school renovations ending this summer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been five years, but renovations to Champaign school buildings are scheduled to end this summer. Projects at Central High School and International Prep Academy should be done in August. Changes at Central include updated security systems and more classroom space for growing enrollment. At IPA, changes are to address safety issues […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Bailey Launches Statewide Bus Tour As Primary Approaches

Fresh off a new poll that shows him with a sizable lead over his closest rival, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is set to embark on a 14-day bus tour that he says will either take him or his running mate Stephanie Trussell to all 102 counties in Illinois.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Eyesore on Route 51

I would like to extend an invitation to Mayor Moore Wolfe, city council members and members of the zoning commission who were in favor of the rezoning and commercial development of the southwest corner of Business Route 51 North and Ash Avenue. I will provide the vehicle and gasoline to...
DECATUR, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Hillsboro man selected as next IDMA Chief of Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and Director of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs (IDMA) has selected Maj. Gen. (retired) William “Willie” Cobetto of Hillsboro as the next IDMA Chief of Staff. Cobetto, IDMA’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS LATE MODELS SET FOR DEBUT AT JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY

CONCORD, NC – A night of close-quartered, high-octane action awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as they finish June in the Prairie State. The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet make their debut at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL, on Sunday, June 26,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
yieldpro.com

Sale of student housing community near University of Illinois closes

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for Illini Tower, a student housing community located near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales team representing the seller was led by Senior Directors Scott Clifton and Stewart Hayes. Representing the...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Public transit prepares for influx of riders

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Mass transit districts are preparing for an influx of riders due to the post-pandemic and inflation. The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District reported in 2020, ridership was low because of COVID-19. However, in 2021 and 2022, ridership has increased due to students returning to campus and work returning to normalcy.
URBANA, IL
hoiabc.com

Dream home a reality for St. Jude winner

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An East Peoria woman is the winner of a dream home in Edwards built by Scott Lewis Homes. Carmen Flores is the grand prize winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Her name was drawn among a record number of tickets sold to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Central Catholic names new athletic director

BLOOMINGTON – Central Catholic High School has announced the hiring of Nate Thomas as its next athletic director. Thomas begins his duties in July, succeeding Hud Venerable, who retires on June 30 after five years with the Saints. “Nate brings with him experience at the collegiate level and is...
WCIA

Traffic light upgrades coming to Champaign next week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that the Illinois Department of Transportation will be conducting a series of upgrades on traffic lights along Springfield Avenue next week. Work will begin at the intersection of Springfield and Staley Road starting Monday at 7 a.m. and at the intersection of Springfield and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jacob Grandison reveals ACC transfer destination

Jacob Grandison is leaving Illinois and is bound for the ACC. On Saturday, Grandison revealed that he is transferring to Duke after 3 seasons inside the program at Champaign. He will join the Blue Devils and play for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer. Grandison has been a key piece for...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

March For Our Lives rally to be held in downtown Charleston

In line with the March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C., Coles Progressives and the Coles County Democratic Party will be sponsoring a common-sense gun rally on Saturday at the north side of the Coles County Courthouse. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and bring signs to show support.
chambanamoms.com

Beaches Within a Short Driving Distance of Champaign-Urbana

There are beaches within a short drive from Champaign-Urbana, providing families a taste of sandy fun. You don’t have to drive 10-plus hours to get to the ocean to enjoy the beach. In fact, you don’t even have to drive two hours to Lake Michigan. Central Illinois has a number of beaches to offer and as long as you don’t mind lakes instead of oceans, your family should have a great time!
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Call for special session on gas

Outrage over gas prices made for rich Republican fodder Wednesday at a campaign announcement starring State Sen. Darren Bailey (pictured) (R-Xenia). The senator, one of six Republicans who want to be governor, wants the legislature back in Springfield to do something about the gas tax. The state’s share had been 19 cents for almost thirty years, then doubled and indexed to inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini guard Luke Goode giving back to the sport

Illinois basketball had a fairly successful season last year going 23-10 and making it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Over the last couple of seasons, the Illini have been able to win a game in the postseason, but most fans want more. We want to see the team reach greater heights now that we are back in the upper echelon of the college basketball world.
FORT WAYNE, IN

