Giant's expansion in Philadelphia will continue in June with the opening of a new grocery store at the busy corner of Broad and Spring Garden streets. The 50,700-square-foot market will open its doors on June 24 at 501 N. Broad St., the Carlisle-based company announced on Friday. The supermarket is an anchor tenant for developer EBRM's large residential development at the North Philly corner, where two apartment towers are currently under construction to bring more than 500 units to the growing corridor.

1 DAY AGO