CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) -- The oil from Thursday's spill is expected to dissipate within days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said the worst case scenario estimate is that 5,300 gallons of oil were spilled, but crews say they believe the spill was less than this amount.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO