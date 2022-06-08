Madison police given $50K grant to focus on pedestrian and bicyclist safety

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will increase enforcement around town in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The department received a $50,000 traffic enforcement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, officials announced Wednesday. The money will allow officers to monitor roads more frequently, specifically in high-traffic areas such as East Washington Street and Regent Street.

Officers will focus on violations including speeding, running red lights, and failing to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists. The focus areas were selected based off of crash data, and data from Vision Zero Madison’s High Injury Zone Map.

