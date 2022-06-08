ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Record prices are making gas a target for criminals

Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of guns in Nevada, latest regulations in the Silver State. After several mass shootings across the nation, including 1...

www.fox5vegas.com

KOLO TV Reno

Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re taking a closer look at the increasing rent prices through the experience of one family man. He asked us not to share his identity so we’ll call him John Doe in this report. He says the management company at “The Bungalows at Sky...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

LAS VEGAS (AP) - With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local company brings specialty pickles to Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Brining Company is the first craft pickle company in the state of Nevada. “Nevada didn’t have a pickle company, so we did it,” said owner Matt Soter. The idea came to him following a health scare, after he had his gallbladder removed.
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

Vegas, cities we only vaguely care about post records amid Southwest heat wave

(AP) – Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California’s Death Valley have all posted record temperatures as dangerous heat sweeps over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109 F. In Colorado, Denver hit 100 F (38 C), tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100 F. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
yieldpro.com

Next Wave sells 216-unit multifamily community in Las Vegas

Next Wave Investors, LLC (Next Wave) a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, recently sold Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit garden-style multifamily community in Las Vegas, Nevada for $50 million after acquiring it for $28.5 million in February of last year. Through strategic, streamlined renovations and a unique awareness...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: NV Energy Power restored after earlier outage

UPDATE: The power was restored at around 1 p.m. The cause of the outage was equipment failure. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of customers are without power in the western part of the valley, according to NV Energy. The outage is impacting more than 9,000 customers in an area bordered by Lake Mead Boulevard, Buffalo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

One of a kind: Downtown Vegas, Fremont Street, are unique experiences

There are two versions of Las Vegas. The Vegas most people recognize is the fabulous Strip, where dazzling light displays and palatial casino resorts draw visitors from around the world. A few miles northeast of the Strip, there’s another iteration of Vegas that often flies under the radar. Downtown Vegas,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas police officer on US-95

UPDATE - 12:40 P.M. The Las Vegas Police Protective Association (LVPPA) have released a statement following Friday morning’s crash that took the life of an LVMPD officer. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is on scene of a fatal crash after a construction beam fell on top of a vehicle on the US-95 at the Centennial Parkway exit Friday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas condos deemed not livable, tenants told to find new homes

Missing hiker found dead near Lake Mead, West of the 215 near Red Rock. A missing hiker has been found dead according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said in a news release Thursday LVMPD received a call of a missing juvenile hiker near Lake Mead Boulevard and Reverence Parkway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Thousands take to US streets demanding action on gun laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people are rallying on the National Mall and across the rest of America in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. Activists say what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, should compel Congress to act. Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia says “enough is enough” and she’s urging lawmakers to protect children from gun violence. Speaker after speaker in Washington called on senators, who are seen as a major impediment to legislation, to act or face being voted out of office. President Joe Biden, who was in California when the Washington rally began, said his message to the demonstrators was “keep marching.”
WASHINGTON, DC

