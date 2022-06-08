AFACTR AmeriCorps Recruiting Members for 2022-23 Year of Service

This is a press release from the Eureka Sequoia Garden Club:. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 18 for the Third Annual Plant and Yard Sale by the Eureka Sequoia Garden Club. Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Hayes & P Streets in Eureka, the sale features a wide variety of locally propagated plants, selected and raised by the members, that grow well in this area. Find those plants that you never knew that you needed!

EUREKA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO