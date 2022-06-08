ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

AFACTR AmeriCorps Recruiting Members for 2022-23 Year of Service

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

kymkemp.com

kymkemp.com

‘Toxic’ Coal Train Application Tossed

A missed deadline has crushed the hopes of the Wyoming-based North Coast Railroad Company which had wanted to use about 175 miles of dilapidated rail line to carry coal to the Humboldt Bay port to ship elsewhere. North Coast Senator Mike McGuire, a backer of the competing Great Redwood Trail...
WYOMING STATE
kymkemp.com

(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 249: Humboldt County’s news podcast

Local election highlights, an empty bomb threat rattled Loleta Elementary just before summer break, the new bakery Patches’ Pastries in Ferndale promotes trans visibility, Eureka export Jake Hanson is battling to again make the Green Bay Packers roster, local-university export and TV personality Doug Thron has been rescuing pets in Ukraine, cannabis busts in Southern Humboldt, the solar microgrid by our main airport is inspiring similar setups, local export Hailey Dolcini was key in making Texas runners up for a national softball title, upcoming event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Sequoia Garden Club Holding Third Annual Plant and Yard Sale June 18th

This is a press release from the Eureka Sequoia Garden Club:. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 18 for the Third Annual Plant and Yard Sale by the Eureka Sequoia Garden Club. Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Hayes & P Streets in Eureka, the sale features a wide variety of locally propagated plants, selected and raised by the members, that grow well in this area. Find those plants that you never knew that you needed!
EUREKA, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

June Is Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS):. Approximately one in 10 Americans aged 60 and older have experienced some form of elder abuse, according to the National Council on Aging, and Elder Abuse Awareness Month provides an opportunity to shed light on this important topic.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on June 18

This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 18. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on wastewater treatment, Marsh history, and/or birds. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Read Beyond the Beaten Path’: A Summer Reading Challenge

Celebrate summer with the library! Children, teens, and adults are invited to Read Beyond the Beaten Path – take the Summer 2022 Challenge with the Humboldt County Library, from June 14 to August 13. The summer challenge can be logged either on paper or through Beanstack, the playful app...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

California’s First 100% Renewable Multi-Customer Microgrid Is Now Operational in Humboldt County

California’s first 100% renewable energy, front-of-the-meter, multi-customer microgrid is now fully operational, providing enhanced energy resilience for the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport and US Coast Guard Air Station. The new microgrid was developed through a first-of-its-kind partnership between the County of Humboldt, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E),...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

COVID Outbreak at the Humboldt County Jail

In the past week, a number of inmates of the Humboldt County jail have contracted COVID-19. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deparatment, “Over the weekend the Humboldt County Correctional Facility began detecting positive COVID cases in one of our open housing dorms. Positive inmates were isolated pursuant to our COVID response procedures. As of [yesterday], we’ve had 18 inmates from this dorm test positive and no hospitalizations.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, June 10 Through Thursday, June 16

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

North Coast Open Studios Returns for a Second Weekend

After a two year hiatus, North Coast Open Studios has returned with nearly 100 artists opening their studios from Loleta to Trinidad and east to Blue Lake. A DreamMaker project of the Ink People Center for the Arts, North Coast Open Studios is one of a number of community projects and events that were forced into an involuntary break, but both artists and art fans are thrilled to see the return of the 22-year tradition.
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Family Arts Day at the Morris Graves Museum of Arts on June 11th

For everyone from beginners to art experts, Second Saturday Family Arts Day offers diverse opportunities for the whole family to view, understand, and interact with the exhibitions and art on view. On June 11th. we will be creating a komo collage project based off of Kit Davenport’s 2D drawings. In...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Patrick Shawn McWhorter: A Cherished Family Man Who is Missed Dearly

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On January 29, 2022, Patrick Shawn McWhorter, set off on his next adventure,...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Not Seeing a License Plate Tips off Deputy to Stolen Vehicle

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 8, 2022, at about 7:50 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

MCSO Deputy Uses Narcan to Save Overdose Victim

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-03-2022 at approximately 4:32 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of an...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Big Mike

The Eureka Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 81-year-old missing person Michael Raymond Young. He is described as 6’2, 260 pounds, grey hair, and blue eyes. He is also known as “Big Mike.”. Young was reported missing on June 8, 2022 but has not been seen...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Collides With Hydrant and Crashes in Eureka Early This Morning

About 2:20 this morning, a vehicle collided with a fire hydrant at Buhne and F Street. The same vehicle (or possibly another vehicle chasing the first–we’ve requested more information) continued going, flipped onto its side, and came to a rest near the intersection of Buhne and E Street.
EUREKA, CA

