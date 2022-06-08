Austin housing booms despite rising rent, report says

Amidst the boom of the Austin real estate market, some are choosing to move to smaller towns with affordability and charm. Austin’s exponential growth — for better or worse — is apparent everywhere you look. But the Hill Country also abounds with smaller towns and areas, each with their own identity and charm. While some move to these towns, like Kyle and Buda, and commute to Austin, enjoying the benefits of both, others are seeking a little land and slower pace as well as the flexibility to work from home that has become so much more common.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO