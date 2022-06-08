ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin housing booms despite rising rent, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin boasts a rate of 31.1 building permits for every 10,000 residents, meaning the city constructs more homes per capita than any other city in the U.S., the Austin Business Journal reported. This distinction...

KVUE

Current Downtown Austin employment numbers surpass pre-pandemic levels

AUSTIN, Texas — Downtown Austin employment has exceeded pre-pandemic numbers with more than 109,000 now working in the area. In the first quarter of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns, downtown employment was at 106,904. Industries such as professional, scientific and technical services as well as healthcare and social assistance are responsible for bringing in over 2,000 downtown area jobs.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Construction update: Meta tower climbing to final form that could make it the tallest Austin tower

When Facebook first came to Austin in 2010, it had just over a handful of employees based here. Now, after a surge in the Austin employee headcount, the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and a name change by its parent company to Meta, preparations are being made for its most striking local office yet. A drone video taken by Austonia shows the building Meta will occupy, Sixth and Guadalupe, is well into the process of rising up to its full form as a contender for the tallest building in Austin if a 74-story project at 98 Red River St. doesn’t...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Mixed-use development with nearly 300 apartments coming to St. Elmo district

AUSTIN, Texas — More apartments are headed to Austin’s St. Elmo district, south of downtown, according to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The project, called Bishop Momo, includes nearly 300 apartments in the area south of Ben White Boulevard, around 3 miles south of Downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Negotiations Ongoing Between Developer and Low-Income Apartment Residents

Residents of the Old Homestead aren’t ready to go. Low-income residents of a North Austin apartment complex are putting pressure on a developer intent on demolishing their homes, and they're having some success in getting concessions. The Old Homestead, located on Clayton Lane near the intersection with Cameron Road, is set to be rezoned for vertical mixed use – meaning developers JCI Residential, an affiliate of the Journeyman Group, will be allowed more height and building size in exchange for affordable units. While the new property will have more units than the current 16-unit complex, residents say they'll struggle to find apartments as affordable – or with a community so closely knit – amid Austin's surging rental prices.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock City Council approves rule limiting number of bars allowed downtown

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock City Council approved an ordinance Thursday night that reduces the number of bars allowed in the downtown area. With the new ordinance, the number of bars allowed in the area was reduced to 11 instead of the previously allowed 12. Councilmembers unanimously approved the ordinance, with Councilmember Michelle Ly abstaining.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Monitor

West Austin neighborhood bands together to save lakefront estate

An application to demolish an idiosyncratic estate at 2002 Scenic Drive has been put on hold, as the Historic Landmark Commission elected to initiate historic zoning last Wednesday. The residence first appeared on the commission’s agenda last month, inspiring an outpouring of neighborhood opposition and a community-led effort to research...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

188-acre industrial hub coming to Hutto

HUTTO, Texas — A new 188-acre industrial park is coming to Hutto. Titan Development and the City of Hutto announced Wednesday that the development company purchased the land late in May for the planned park. It's being called the "Hutto Mega TechCenter," and it will be located just south of Highway 79.
HUTTO, TX
tribeza.com

Austin Growth Leads Some Residents to Head for the Hill Country

Amidst the boom of the Austin real estate market, some are choosing to move to smaller towns with affordability and charm. Austin’s exponential growth — for better or worse — is apparent everywhere you look. But the Hill Country also abounds with smaller towns and areas, each with their own identity and charm. While some move to these towns, like Kyle and Buda, and commute to Austin, enjoying the benefits of both, others are seeking a little land and slower pace as well as the flexibility to work from home that has become so much more common.
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Report: Musk to be world's first trillionaire, another Texan to follow

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose recent business ventures include continued negotiations to purchase Twitter for $44 billion and opening a Tesla gigafactory in Austin, could become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2024, according to a report from software company Tipalti Approve. The company predicted Musk’s wealth will exceed the $1 trillion mark by comparing his current net worth, which is $263 billion, with his year-over-year income growth since 2017.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

7 businesses coming soon to Northwest Austin

Check out these seven businesses coming soon to Northwest Austin. 1. Ballard Designs, a store that sells home furniture and accessories with European influence and offers design services, plans on opening in the Arboretum in the first quarter of 2023. The store is taking over the former Gap location at 10000 Research Blvd., Stes. 108-111. www.ballarddesigns.com.
AUSTIN, TX
